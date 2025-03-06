Bitcoin surpassed $90,000 after Trump's decision on car tariffs
The cryptocurrency market is rising after Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin increased by 3.7% in a day, and shares of crypto companies are also showing significant growth.
Bitcoin has exceeded $90,000 in price, amid President Donald Trump's postponement of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico, reports CoinDesk, writes UNN.
As the publication notes, Trump's postponement of tariffs on Wednesday calmed investors, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the cryptocurrency market to growth.
BTC rose in price slightly above $90,000, increasing by 3.7% in 24 hours at the time of CoinDesk's report. Currently, Bitcoin is trading above $91,000.
According to STS Digital's analysis, BTC could fluctuate nearly $5,000 in either direction after the cryptocurrency summit at the White House.
The tech Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 market also rose by 1.2% and 1.5% respectively during the session's daytime hours. Cryptocurrency-related stocks also rose from their lows at the beginning of the week. The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) showed a growth of 3.5%, while the largest corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy showed an increase of nearly 10%.
The analytical company Swissblock, specializing in cryptocurrencies, noted that despite sharp price fluctuations over the past few days, its fundamental Bitcoin index, which measures the overall state of the network, has held relatively well.
