The US has tools to put pressure on Russia, they have not yet been used - Kaja Kallas

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14041 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 25273 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61196 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75370 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96826 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154316 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119252 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39745 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61196 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62937 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 154316 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124624 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12162 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12478 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45158 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36929 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82597 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The US has tools to put pressure on Russia, they have not yet been used - Kaja Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas stated that the US still has leverage over Russia. She called on Washington to take a tougher stance on Moscow.

The US has tools to put pressure on Russia, they have not yet been used - Kaja Kallas

The United States of America still has the tools to put pressure on Russia. Washington has not exhausted its capabilities for this. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Security and Foreign Policy, Kaya Kallas, UNN informs with reference to AFP.

They did not adhere to the truce. It is obvious: Russia is playing games, procrastinating and does not really want peace.

- Kallas emphasized.

"They believe that time is on their side, so they do not show either good intentions or good will," she added.

According to the EU High Representative, Kyiv and its European allies hope that Washington will take a tougher stance on Moscow before abandoning peace talks.

They have the tools to put pressure on Russia. They haven't used them yet.

- she noted

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to end attempts to stop the war in Ukraine if Moscow and Kyiv do not show rapid progress.

Later, Trump expressed hope for reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine "this week" and promised "great business opportunities with the United States" for both parties if a ceasefire is signed.

In her AFP interview, Kallas expressed concern that Trump might abandon the war in Ukraine, but at the same time, as before, strives for  "agreements and doing business as usual" with Moscow.

In conclusion, the EU High Representative added that it would be a mistake for the United States to consider recognizing the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea as Russian territory as part of any agreement.

"Then Russia will obviously get what it wants," she said.

Let us remind

On April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin  announced a so-called "Easter truce", which provides for the cessation of hostilities on the front. According to him, it starts from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.  

In France, they believe that Putin's announced "Easter truce" was just an attempt to please Trump. Russia used it as a marketing ploy.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that Russia used Putin's announced "Easter truce" to pull up reserves and equipment, preparing for future assaults. Fighting did not stop in the main areas of the front, and the intensity has already returned to the previous level.

Putin is ready to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line – FT22.04.25, 20:45 • 2746 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Kaya Kallas
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
