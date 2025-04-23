The United States of America still has the tools to put pressure on Russia. Washington has not exhausted its capabilities for this. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Security and Foreign Policy, Kaya Kallas, UNN informs with reference to AFP.

They did not adhere to the truce. It is obvious: Russia is playing games, procrastinating and does not really want peace. - Kallas emphasized.

"They believe that time is on their side, so they do not show either good intentions or good will," she added.

According to the EU High Representative, Kyiv and its European allies hope that Washington will take a tougher stance on Moscow before abandoning peace talks.

They have the tools to put pressure on Russia. They haven't used them yet. - she noted

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to end attempts to stop the war in Ukraine if Moscow and Kyiv do not show rapid progress.

Later, Trump expressed hope for reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine "this week" and promised "great business opportunities with the United States" for both parties if a ceasefire is signed.

In her AFP interview, Kallas expressed concern that Trump might abandon the war in Ukraine, but at the same time, as before, strives for "agreements and doing business as usual" with Moscow.

In conclusion, the EU High Representative added that it would be a mistake for the United States to consider recognizing the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea as Russian territory as part of any agreement.

"Then Russia will obviously get what it wants," she said.

Let us remind

On April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "Easter truce", which provides for the cessation of hostilities on the front. According to him, it starts from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.

In France, they believe that Putin's announced "Easter truce" was just an attempt to please Trump. Russia used it as a marketing ploy.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that Russia used Putin's announced "Easter truce" to pull up reserves and equipment, preparing for future assaults. Fighting did not stop in the main areas of the front, and the intensity has already returned to the previous level.

