russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu meets with Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral security. Kursk region signs an agreement on economic and industrial cooperation with Pyongyang.
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to demonstrate Russia's readiness to negotiate with the United States, Russia continues to deepen its relations with its American adversaries. This was stated by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in their report, UNN reports.
Details
"russia continues to demonstrate deepening relations with american adversaries, despite Putin's efforts to demonstrate russia's readiness to negotiate with the United States," the report says.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu held a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on February 28 to discuss bilateral security, as well as international and regional issues.
Shoigu and Xi also emphasized the need to continue coordinating efforts at key international platforms, including the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as diplomatic efforts to "resolve the Ukrainian crisis."
According to ISW analysts , Shoigu said that relations between Russia and China had reached "unprecedented" heights, and Russian state media covered statements by Xi and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, who praised the close bilateral relations.
It is noted that representatives of the Kursk Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation agreement with the Pyongyang Chamber of Commerce and Industry on February 27 to develop bilateral economic ties and expand production capabilities between enterprises in the Kursk Region and North Korea.
The agreement also provides for trade and economic ties; cooperation in industry, agriculture, and processing; and joint logistics projects.
Russia continues to consider itself an adversary of the United States, emphasizing the importance of strengthening and supporting the allies and partners of the United States, including Ukraine
ISW's key findings for February 28:
- Zelenskiy and Trump held a discussion meeting at the White House on February 28.
- Russia continues to demonstrate deepening relations with its American adversaries, despite Putin's efforts to demonstrate Russia's readiness to negotiate with the United States.
- Russia continues to identify itself as an adversary of the United States, emphasizing the importance of strengthening and supporting the allies and partners of the United States, including Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian government is stepping up cooperation with South Korea amid deepening Russian-North Korean ties and recent reports of a new wave of North Korean troop deployments in the Kursk region.
- Ukrainian troops strike at Russian military targets in occupied Ukraine.
- On February 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the United States had approved the appointment of Alexander Darchiev, the current director of the Foreign Ministry's North American Department, as Russia's ambassador to the United States.
- Russian troops advanced near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region.
- Putin has instructed the occupying so-called “head of Crimea” Sergei Aksyonov to create a project called “Kadry” to integrate Russian veterans into the Russian economy, likely in support of Kremlin efforts to prevent the emergence of subversive veterans' organizations.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are in a tense dispute.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps01.03.25, 04:27 • 102020 views