Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

At the front, the Russian occupiers are advancing near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), published on March 01, 2025.

Details

It is noted that on February 28, Russian troops continued to attack in the Kursk region, but did not advance. Fighting continued northwest of Suzha near Stara Sorochyna and Lebedevka, north of Suzha near Mala Loknya, and south of Suzha near Kurilovka.

“Russian military officials claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were counterattacking near Lebedevka and Sverdlikove (northwest of Sudzha).

On February 28, Russian troops continued to claim that they were operating near the international border in Sumy region. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine admitted that the occupiers attacked along the international border near Basivka and Novenke (north of Sumy and west of Sudzha) - ISW analysts say in a post .

A Russian blogger claimed that Russian airborne troops are operating near the international border in Sumy region. Russian and Ukrainian ISW sources reported that Russian troops attacked near Novenke on February 20 and 25 and that they are trying to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to the Kursk bridgehead.

Operation rf No. 1 - Kharkiv region

On February 28, the Russian occupiers continued their offensive in the Kharkiv sector, but did not advance. On February 27 and 28, Russian troops attacked near Liptsy and Vovchansk.

Russian Federation Operation #2 - Luhansk region

On February 28, the Russian invaders continued their offensive in the Kupyansk sector, but failed to advance. On February 28, Russian troops advanced north of Kupyansk in the area of Kindrashivka.

On February 28, Russia's “military commander” said that on February 27, Putin's forces allegedly successfully struck a Ukrainian bridge over the Oskil River near Osynove (south of Kupyansk) with a FAB-1500 glide bomb - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

A Russian blogger claimed that the strike had damaged the bridge, forcing the Ukrainian armed forces to rely on the two remaining crossings over the Oskil River for logistical support.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported any fighting in the Borovoye sector on February 28.

On February 28, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Liman sector, but did not advance. Russian occupants attacked near Zelena Dolyna, Ivanivka, Yampolivka, Torske and Kolodyazy on February 27 and 28.

Russian Federation Operation #3 - Donetsk region

On February 28, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Siverskyi sector, but did not advance. On February 28, Russian invaders attacked near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

An officer of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Siverskyi sector said that Russian occupants in this area mostly conduct infantry assaults and occasionally conduct mechanized assaults.

On February 28, Russian troops advanced in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, but failed to advance. The invaders attacked near Chasovyi Yar itself, near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Vasyukivka, and Predtechyno on February 27 and 28.

The Russian “military commander” claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had successfully counterattacked in the Novopivnichny neighborhood in the west of Chasovyi Yar.

An officer from a Ukrainian company operating in the Chasiv Yar area said that the Russians send wounded to attack Ukrainian positions first, and then better-trained soldiers advance. The officer also said that the Russians were mostly using old tanks in the area.

On February 28, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Toretsk sector, but did not advance. Russian invaders attacked near Toretsk, near Krymske, Dachne, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka on February 27 and 28.

Russian “military commanders” claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked on the western outskirts of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

A Kremlin-linked Russian blogger said that Russian troops cannot move equipment to Toretsk and move around the town in small groups of infantry due to the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes. “Voenkor” characterized Toretsk as a large ‘gray zone’.

Russian occupants have recently advanced in the Pokrovsk sector. Geolocation footage released on February 26 and 27 shows that the invaders advanced in the center of Pishchane and captured the village of Zaporizhzhia (southwest of Pokrovsk).

Russian troops attacked near Pokrovsk, near Tarasivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Berezivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlynove, Udachne, Nadiya, Uspenivka, Pishchane, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Novooleksandrivka on February 27 and 28.

Russian “military commanders” claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked in the area of Novooleksandrivka and Novosergiyivka (southwest of Pokrovsk).

The head of operational planning of an Armed Forces battalion operating in the Pokrovsk sector said that Russians often deploy only 1-2 soldiers to seize positions, and due to the threat of Ukrainian drones striking Russian equipment, the enemy sometimes has to walk up to 10 km to the contact line.

Russian occupants have recently advanced in the Kurakhove direction. Geolocation footage from February 27 shows that the invaders have slightly advanced north of Andriivka (west of Kurakhove).

On February 27 and 28, Russian troops advanced west of Kurakhove in the area of Kostyantynopol and Andriivka.

On February 28, Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Russian military command continues to deploy more armored vehicles in the Kurakhove sector, despite significant losses. He noted that the situation in the Kurakhove sector is more complicated than in the Pokrovsk sector.

Tregubov also said that Russian troops are now benefiting from frozen ground in the Kurakhove sector, and that the coming warming will reduce the effectiveness of Russian attacks and the maneuverability of armored vehicles.

Recently, Russian troops advanced in the direction of Velyka Novosilka. Geolocation footage published on February 28 shows that the occupiers have advanced east of Burlatske.

Russian invaders attacked near Dniproenergia, Skudne, Burlatske, in the direction of Shevchenko, near Pryvilne, in the direction of Vile Pole, near Novodarivka, Rivne and Novopole on February 27 and 28.

The Russian “military commander” said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked near Pryvilne and Vile Pole.

Russian occupants have recently advanced to the west of Zaporizhzhia region. Geolocation footage from February 27 shows the Ukrainian Armed Forces striking at Russian positions in southern Pyatikhatky, indicating that the Russians have recently advanced to the village

On February 27 and 28, Russian troops advanced in the area of Charivne, Stepove, Kamianske, Novoandriivka and Pyatikhatky.

Russian “military commanders” began to claim that on February 20, Putin's troops became more active and were advancing near Pyatikhatki.

ISW's Ukrainian sources warned of a possible intensification of Russian activity in the Zaporizhzhia sector in November 2024, but as of this report, experts have not seen any signs that Russian troops are planning a coordinated large-scale offensive in western Zaporizhzhia region.

The front line west of Orikhiv was relatively inactive after the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the summer of 2023, the Institute for War Studies added.

On February 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening reportthat 83 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops had taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 26 attacks, and Ukrainian soldiers killed 169 occupants.

