The CCD at the NSDC explained why Putin needed the "Easter truce"
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the ЦПД, Andrii Kovalenko, Russian drone and missile attacks indicate that any pauses by Putin in the war are purely a tactical move. They are aimed at obtaining favorable conditions for its continuation.
Russian dictator vladimir putin once again proved through drone and missile attacks that he needs a pause in the war only as a tactical move. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said this on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.
putin has once again proven with drones and missiles that he makes any pauses in the war because it is a tactical move to get favorable conditions for its continuation
Recall
Earlier, Russian dictator vladimir putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involved a halt to hostilities on the front. It was supposedly to last from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce" confirmed Russia's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire.
As indicated in one of the brigades, the Russians used the so-called "Easter truce" to prepare a passage through water obstacles with the aim of further advancing on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.