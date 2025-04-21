The CCD at the NSDC explained why Putin needed the "Easter truce"

$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3802 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9270 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20040 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30508 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46602 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31088 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35315 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54093 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74446 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59060 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 17603 views

Kremlin's 'Culture' project: 90 thousand books worth 50 million rubles flooded Luhansk region

April 21, 12:01 AM • 5606 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

April 21, 01:20 AM • 28057 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 24604 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 59171 views
A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 20040 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 40298 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 42324 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74446 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 58802 views
King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 2768 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 70407 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 39980 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 41167 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 41745 views
The CCD at the NSDC explained why Putin needed the "Easter truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

According to the head of the ЦПД, Andrii Kovalenko, Russian drone and missile attacks indicate that any pauses by Putin in the war are purely a tactical move. They are aimed at obtaining favorable conditions for its continuation.

The CCD at the NSDC explained why Putin needed the "Easter truce"
Andriy Kovalenko @ Instagram

Russian dictator vladimir putin once again proved through drone and missile attacks that he needs a pause in the war only as a tactical move. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said this on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

putin has once again proven with drones and missiles that he makes any pauses in the war because it is a tactical move to get favorable conditions for its continuation

- explained the head of the CPD.

Recall

Earlier, Russian dictator vladimir putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involved a halt to hostilities on the front. It was supposedly to last from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce" confirmed Russia's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire.

As indicated in one of the brigades, the Russians used the so-called "Easter truce" to prepare a passage through water obstacles with the aim of further advancing on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

