The front in Ukraine will not collapse due to the pause in military aid from the USA - ISW
The suspension of aid by the Trump administration will adversely affect Ukraine's ability to defend itself and conduct offensive operations at the current pace. At the same time, it will not completely destroy the front in the near future.
The front lines in Ukraine are not facing an inevitable collapse, but the consequences of the pause in U.S. aid will become sharper over time. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
It is noted that about 90 percent of the weapons that the United States has provided to Ukraine under previous packages have already arrived in Ukraine, including ammunition and anti-tank systems.
The remaining 10 percent are expected to arrive in Ukraine by August 2025. ... Private contracts for weapons between Ukraine and American companies, for many of which Ukraine has already paid, are likely to contribute to at least a small flow of arms supplies to Ukraine over the next few years
According to them, the U.S. supplies about 30 percent of Ukraine's arsenal, the same amount is supplied by European partners, and another 40 percent is produced by Kyiv's own defense industry efforts.
"The suspension of aid by the Trump administration will adversely affect Ukraine's ability to defend itself and conduct offensive operations at the current pace, but it will not completely collapse the front in the coming months," ISW summarizes.
During a speech in Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump stated the decision to suspend international aid, but did not officially announce a halt to military support for Ukraine. At the same time, according to Bloomberg, Washington is considering suspending the supply of military equipment.
