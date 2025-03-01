Ukraine has significantly increased the number of new weapons: 90% - of domestic production
The Ministry of Defense has authorized more than 100 new weapons, 90% of which are Ukrainian-made. Among the new items are drones, electronic warfare systems, and CBRN equipment.
In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine authorized more than 100 new models of weapons and military equipment (WMH), of which more than 90% were developed by Ukrainian enterprises. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
For comparison, last year, over the same period, about 60 samples of weapons and military equipment were codified, and only about a third of them were of Ukrainian origin,
The new models that have been codified include unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, radiation, chemical and biological defense equipment, aviation equipment and vehicles.
In addition, since the beginning of the year, more than 10 new models of unmanned aerial systems with fiber-optic control channels have been codified and approved for operation in the Defense Forces.
Innovative weapons are rapidly changing the picture of warfare. Aerial drones provide reconnaissance, situational awareness of the battlefield, and act as weapons to destroy enemy targets. Today, drones costing $500 can hit enemy targets worth tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. To effectively fight a resource-rich aggressor country, we must achieve dominance in the development of new instruments of war and their scaling. We must win the technological race against the enemy. Ukrainian drones, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, and munitions must be superior in terms of their technical characteristics to enemy models. In our case, the arithmetic of war is about increasing lethality and efficiency of the use of means,
