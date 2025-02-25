Defense Ministry plans to sign three-year contracts with arms manufacturers: what is known

The Ministry of Defense discussed with Ukrainian arms manufacturers the possibility of signing three-year contracts. This will ensure the stability of production, the development of the defense sector, and the improvement of the combat capability of the Armed Forces. The agency has already prepared a list based on the needs identified by the General Staff. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a number of priority models of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment have been identified... The conclusion of long-term contracts with its manufacturers is intended to ensure the reliability of the supply of these necessary weapons - said First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The Ministry of Defense reaffirmed its position on the priority support of domestic producers in providing the army with weapons and equipment. The manufacturer must undergo codification, carry out mass production, and ensure a localization level of at least 50%.

According to Hlib Kanevsky, Director of the Defense Ministry's Procurement Policy Department, long-term contracts allow manufacturers to plan their work, attract investment and develop technologies.

The Defense Ministry's procurement agency has already signed contracts worth UAH 208 billion with Ukrainian manufacturers. These funds are used to purchase artillery systems, ammunition, anti-tank missile systems, mortars, armored combat vehicles, trucks, electronic warfare equipment, heavy bomber drones, etc.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense will recycle used rubber from military equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces. The plan is to save money on material disposal and turn thousands of tons of old rubber into a useful resource. More than 6,000 tons of tires are stored in warehouses, and their disposal costs between UAH 200,000 and 400,000 per 1,000 tons. So it was decided to set up its own recycling line. The equipment has already been purchased and is being installed in one of the military units.