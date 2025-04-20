$41.380.00
State Border Guard Service on Putin's statements regarding the "truce": a farce, because they do not observe it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Russia announced an "Easter truce" but does not observe it. Russian troops continue shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Donbas.

State Border Guard Service on Putin's statements regarding the "truce": a farce, because they do not observe it

Statements by Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin about the so-called "Easter truce" are a farce, as the Russians are not observing it. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that Russia stated that they were introducing a ceasefire regime, they continue their actions regarding shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders within the Sumy region, Kharkiv region, along the front line, including in the Donetsk region. This is what our servicemen who are there are recording. There are isolated cases in certain areas of artillery use, somewhere drones are used, including drops from drones.

- Demchenko said.

According to him, there was a separate small arms shelling of positions held by Ukrainian border guards in the Sumy area.

"Therefore, those statements that the Russian Federation, Putin, made are a farce, because they themselves do not adhere to what they declare. This is most likely more for an information picture that they want some kind of truce, but this is not the case and our soldiers will, of course, react to all these actions of the enemy," Demchenko emphasized.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on Sunday, April 20, from 10 a.m., there has been an increase in the number of Russian shelling of Ukraine despite statements by Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin about an "Easter truce." Ukraine records every violation by the Russian Federation and is ready to provide partners with the relevant information.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce," announced by Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin, is unlikely to last, given that the Russians conducted offensive operations and shelling along the front line in the first few hours.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
