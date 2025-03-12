russia is advancing in the Kursk region and is likely attacking Sudzha - Institute for the Study of War
Kyiv • UNN
russian forces have captured several settlements near Sudzha, forcing Ukrainian forces to retreat. Attacks on Sudzha and border areas of Sumy region continue.
Russian troops continue to confirm the offensive in the Kursk region and have likely begun attacking Sudzha. This is stated in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts at the Institute came to this conclusion based on geolocated footage published on March 11. They show that Russian forces recently captured Bondarivka (east of Sudzha), Zamostya, and Makhnivka (both southeast of Sudzha).
Additional geolocated footage published on March 10 and 11 shows that Russian forces recently advanced into central Zazulivka (north of Sudzha), the southeastern outskirts of Kolmakova (southeast of Sudzha), and south of Kurylivka (south of Sudzha).
According to researchers, Russian milbloggers stated on March 11 that Russian troops had captured Kozacha Loknya (north of Sudzha), and Russia's recent successes north of Kozacha Loknya and east of Sudzha likely forced Ukrainian troops to retreat from Kozacha Loknya and Knyazhe 2 (north of Sudzha and directly south of Kozacha Loknya).
In addition, Russian milbloggers stated that Russian troops captured Kolmakov and Dmitryukov (both southeast of Sudzha) and advanced east of Sverdlykovo along highway 38K-030 Koronevo-Sudzha.
According to the Institute for the Study of War, units of the Russian 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment (72nd Motorized Rifle Division, 44th Army Corps [AK], Leningrad Military District [LVO]) and the 155th Marine Brigade (Pacific Fleet) captured Knyazhy 1 (north of Sudzha).
Russian bloggers claim that Russian troops have advanced to the outskirts of Zaoloshenka (slightly north of Sudzha) and that units of the Russian 11th Airborne (VDV) Brigade are advancing into Sudzha itself from Myrny (east of Sudzha). Russian forces continue to attack in Sudzha itself; north of Sudzha in the area of Kozacha Loknya, Pivdenne, Kubatkino, and Ivashkivske; and near the international border in the Sumy region in the area of Zhuravka.
Units of the Russian Veterans assault detachment (Russian Volunteer Corps) are reportedly operating east of Sudzha, near Myrny.
ISW points out that Russian forces continue to conduct raids along the international border of the Sumy and Kursk regions.
Geolocated footage published on March 10 shows that Russian forces, likely a sabotage and reconnaissance group, recently advanced southwest of Tetkino (northwest of the main Ukrainian salient in the Kursk region).
According to analysts at the Institute, the assistant chief of the Ukrainian border detachment stated on March 11 that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are conducting operations along the international border in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
"Ukrainian military officials stated that small Russian infantry groups are trying to gain a foothold in unspecified areas of the Sumy region and that Russian forces have recently intensified drone and artillery strikes on border areas of the Sumy region," ISW concluded.
Reminder
Ukrainian military forces are fighting with assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy is trying to encircle units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In general, the enemy outnumbers the Ukrainian forces, and Russia is trying to control the road to the Sudzha territory with FPV drones.
