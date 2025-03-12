russia is advancing in the Kursk region and is likely attacking Sudzha - Institute for the Study of War

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17472 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108658 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169822 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106963 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343449 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173669 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144942 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196149 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124888 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86487 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11472 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24278 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12141 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21155 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17467 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86507 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108653 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160409 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21172 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24296 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38727 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47330 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135893 views
russia is advancing in the Kursk region and is likely attacking Sudzha - Institute for the Study of War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36525 views

russian forces have captured several settlements near Sudzha, forcing Ukrainian forces to retreat. Attacks on Sudzha and border areas of Sumy region continue.

russia is advancing in the Kursk region and is likely attacking Sudzha - Institute for the Study of War

Russian troops continue to confirm the offensive in the Kursk region and have likely begun attacking Sudzha. This is stated in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts at the Institute came to this conclusion based on geolocated footage published on March 11. They show that Russian forces recently captured Bondarivka (east of Sudzha), Zamostya, and Makhnivka (both southeast of Sudzha).

Additional geolocated footage published on March 10 and 11 shows that Russian forces recently advanced into central Zazulivka (north of Sudzha), the southeastern outskirts of Kolmakova (southeast of Sudzha), and south of Kurylivka (south of Sudzha).

- ISW said in a statement.

According to researchers, Russian milbloggers stated on March 11 that Russian troops had captured Kozacha Loknya (north of Sudzha), and Russia's recent successes north of Kozacha Loknya and east of Sudzha likely forced Ukrainian troops to retreat from Kozacha Loknya and Knyazhe 2 (north of Sudzha and directly south of Kozacha Loknya).

In addition, Russian milbloggers stated that Russian troops captured Kolmakov and Dmitryukov (both southeast of Sudzha) and advanced east of Sverdlykovo along highway 38K-030 Koronevo-Sudzha. 

According to the Institute for the Study of War, units of the Russian 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment (72nd Motorized Rifle Division, 44th Army Corps [AK], Leningrad Military District [LVO]) and the 155th Marine Brigade (Pacific Fleet) captured Knyazhy 1 (north of Sudzha).

Russian bloggers claim that Russian troops have advanced to the outskirts of Zaoloshenka (slightly north of Sudzha) and that units of the Russian 11th Airborne (VDV) Brigade are advancing into Sudzha itself from Myrny (east of Sudzha). Russian forces continue to attack in Sudzha itself; north of Sudzha in the area of Kozacha Loknya, Pivdenne, Kubatkino, and Ivashkivske; and near the international border in the Sumy region in the area of Zhuravka.

- writes the Institute for the Study of War.

Units of the Russian Veterans assault detachment (Russian Volunteer Corps) are reportedly operating east of Sudzha, near Myrny.

ISW points out that Russian forces continue to conduct raids along the international border of the Sumy and Kursk regions.

Geolocated footage published on March 10 shows that Russian forces, likely a sabotage and reconnaissance group, recently advanced southwest of Tetkino (northwest of the main Ukrainian salient in the Kursk region).

- informs ISW.

According to analysts at the Institute, the assistant chief of the Ukrainian border detachment stated on March 11 that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are conducting operations along the international border in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. 

"Ukrainian military officials stated that small Russian infantry groups are trying to gain a foothold in unspecified areas of the Sumy region and that Russian forces have recently intensified drone and artillery strikes on border areas of the Sumy region," ISW concluded.

Reminder

Ukrainian military forces are fighting with assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy is trying to encircle units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In general, the enemy outnumbers the Ukrainian forces, and Russia is trying to control the road to the Sudzha territory with FPV drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the elimination of Russian special forces at the gas pipeline near Suja08.03.25, 21:11 • 43286 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Institute for the Study of War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
