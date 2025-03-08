The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the elimination of Russian special forces at the gas pipeline near Suja
The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and destroyed enemy sabotage groups that were trying to advance along the gas pipeline in the Suja area. Ukrainian military launched missile and artillery strikes against the enemy, using various types of drones.
Units of the Air Assault Forces demonstrated how they eliminate invaders who were moving along the gas pipeline branch towards Sudzha. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.
On Saturday, March 8, Ukrainian military personnel released a video showing how they destroy Russian special forces who were moving along the gas pipeline branch towards Sudzha.
Thus, in Kursk region, the enemy's combined sabotage and assault groups moved along the gas pipeline branch with the aim of establishing themselves on the outskirts of the city of Sudzha.
"The enemy's forces were timely detected by the aerial reconnaissance units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Rocket and artillery strikes were delivered against the enemy's manpower, and unmanned systems of various types are being used," - Ukrainian military personnel reported.
It is noted that currently the forces of Russian special forces are being detected, blocked, and destroyed. The enemy's losses in the area of Sudzha are very significant.
Russian troops broke through the front line and are advancing on a key supply line from two directions in the Kursk region. The situation is complicated by the cessation of intelligence data exchange between the USA and Ukraine.
