NSDC CCD denied information about a mass breakthrough of Russian troops at the border of Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The National Security and Defense Council denies information about a mass breakthrough of Russian troops at the border of Sumy region. The enemy is only acting in small groups, which are effectively being destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces.
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council denies information about a mass breakthrough of Russian troops at the border of the Sumy region. The enemy is trying to operate in small groups, which are effectively destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the CCD of the NSDC reported on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.
Information about a mass breakthrough of the Russian Armed Forces at the border of Sumy region is spreading through the network. The Center has verified this information in the "Kursk" military grouping and reports that no mass breakthrough at the border between Novenky and Zhuravka is currently recorded.
"The enemy continues to operate in small groups of a few individuals. The main goal of such groups is to establish a foothold on Ukrainian territory and expand the combat zone. The Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroy such groups," the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC emphasized, urging to trust only verified sources of information.
Difficult battles continue in the border area of Sumy region - NSDC CCD07.03.25, 12:20 • 17599 views