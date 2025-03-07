Difficult battles continue in the border area of Sumy region - NSDC CCD
Kyiv • UNN
In the border area of the Sumy region, difficult battles continue. Russian assault groups are trying to break through and move towards the road from Yunakivka to Suja in the Kursk region. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalенко, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
Supplement
On March 6, Kovalенко reported that Russian occupiers continue to engage in battles in the border area of Sumy and operate in assault groups, while the Defense Forces are engaged in combat.