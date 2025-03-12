Demchenko on Sumy region: it is not correct to say that the Russians broke through the border
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are trying to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk region. The enemy is conducting dozens of assault operations in small groups.
Saying that Russian troops have broken through the border in the Sumy region is not true. The occupiers are trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from the Kursk region, conducting dozens of assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, reports UNN.
To say that the Russians broke through the border is not true. Of course, trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from the Kursk region, the Russians are conducting dozens of assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. In order to develop their success, they are trying to cross our border line. Most likely, in order to encircle our forces in the Kursk region, or to cut off logistical routes
He stressed that the task of the DPSU and AFU units is to prevent the Russians from crossing the border. Russians in the direction of the village of Novenke can not use equipment, he added.
"We are recording more attempts to approach and cross the border by small assault groups of 2-3 soldiers, sometimes 5, who have the task of entering deep into our territory, accumulating, gaining a foothold and further expanding the area of hostilities," Demchenko said.
He said that over the past day, the destruction of about 20 Russian soldiers has been confirmed, and about 15 more occupants with injuries retreated from Ukrainian territory.
Demchenko noted that the number of destroyed and wounded Russians includes, in particular, those who were hit on the border line and on the approaches to it.
Addition
In an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) it was reported that Russian forces continue to confirm advances in the Kursk region and have likely begun attacking Sudzha.
Chief Sergeant of the 47th OMBR company "Magura" Oleg Chaus reported on March 9 that Ukrainian military forces are fighting with assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy is trying to encircle the AFU units. In general, the enemy outnumbers the Ukrainian forces, in addition, Russia is trying to control the road to the Sudzha territory with FPV drones.
On March 11, DPSU spokesman Demchenko stated that the situation on the border with Sumy region is not easy, because the Russians are trying to enter Ukrainian territory.