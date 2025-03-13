ISW: Putin in military uniform in Kursk region and the capture of Sudzha by Russians - a demonstration of force against the background of negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Putin's visit to the Kursk region before the capture of Sudzha by Russian troops may indicate a desire to show strength against the background of the US and Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire. He is trying to pass himself off as an active leader.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to the military command post in the Kursk region indicates his desire to use the capture of Sudzha by the Russians to demonstrate military success and strength against the background of the American-Ukrainian proposal for a temporary ceasefire. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts point out that this was Putin's first visit to the Kursk region after the invasion of Ukraine in August 2024 and only the second time that the Russian ruler has visited Russian troops on the front lines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin was in military uniform during his visit to the headquarters in the Kursk region - a symbolic move, as he was in a suit during his visits to the front lines in April 2023
There they suggest that Putin is probably trying to pass himself off as an active wartime leader and include himself among the Russian military-political leaders responsible for the recent Russian advance in the Kursk region.
"Putin is also likely trying to present himself as a strong and effective military leader ahead of the American-Russian meetings, including a meeting with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witcoff on March 13, during which the delegations will likely discuss the US and Ukrainian proposal for a temporary ceasefire," the report's authors concluded.
Recall
According to ISW, Russian troops captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Analysts refer to geolocation footage published on March 12, which shows that Russian forces recently captured Sudzha and advanced to southern Zaoleshenka (directly northwest of Sudzha).
Earlier on Wednesday, Putin visited the Kursk region and held a meeting. He set the task of "finally defeating the enemy" and creating a security zone along the border.
Trying to play at raising the stakes before the US: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's "visit" to the Kursk region12.03.25, 22:06 • 16290 views