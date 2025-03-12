Trying to play at raising the stakes before the US: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's "visit" to the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
For Putin, the Kursk region is a personal humiliation, so he will try to play at raising the stakes before the US on the eve of the conversation. Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks in the Kursk region.
For the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Kursk region is a personal humiliation, and therefore he will try to play at raising the stakes with the US on the eve of the conversation. This was written by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Putin decided to threaten, put on a military uniform, started talking about a "buffer zone", and all because Kursk region is a personal humiliation for him and now Putin will try to play at raising the stakes with the US on the eve of the conversation
Addition
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin put on a military uniform and, according to Russian media reports, allegedly arrived in the Kursk region. There have already been many statements about the alleged liberation of Russian territories and even captured Ukrainian soldiers.
Today, the OSINT project DeepState reported that the enemy had occupied Makhnovka, Zamostya, Kozacha Loknya, which are in the Kursk region.
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks in the Kursk region, despite the fact that the Russians are trying to put maximum pressure.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated that active hostilities are ongoing in the Kursk region, in particular in the area of the settlement of Sudzha. The occupiers are trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and transfer hostilities to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but the defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is appropriate and necessary.
US President Donald Trump said that an American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.
US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz held a conversation with his Russian counterpart.