The Russian Federation is increasing the quantity and effectiveness of drones and missiles to breach Ukrainian air defense - ISW

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

April 3, 04:20 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Russian Federation is increasing the quantity and effectiveness of drones and missiles to breach Ukrainian air defense - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109245 views

Russian troops have increased the number of drones in night attacks to 150-200 units and have changed their launch tactics from different directions. According to ISW, this is an attempt to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

The Russian Federation is increasing the quantity and effectiveness of drones and missiles to breach Ukrainian air defense - ISW

Russian troops are increasing the number and enhancing the effectiveness of drones and missiles to suppress the Ukrainian air defense. This is mentioned in an analytical review by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Researchers at the Institute for the Study of War, after analyzing the collected data, indicate that the Russian army continues to improve its strike complexes and is using a larger number of "Shahed" drones and decoys, trying to break through the Ukrainian air defense system.

It is noted that the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, stated that Russian forces are launching missiles from several different directions, as well as from 150 to 200 drones during one nighttime series of strikes.

Russia is changing its tactics of using drones - CCD26.02.25, 08:19 • 23759 views

Skibitsky noted that earlier Russian forces launched missiles from one direction and used an average of 20 to 30 drones during one nighttime series of strikes.

The Major General reported that Russian troops alternately launch missiles and drones to overload Ukrainian air defense systems.

Skibitsky added that Russian forces begin launching drones in the evening, so that the drones reach Ukraine around 11:00 PM, and that the strikes continue until morning.

According to ISW reports, Russian troops began launching from 80 to 100 (or more) "Shahed" drones and decoy drones as part of large strike packages in October and November 2024, and in February 2025 – from 100 to 200 (or more) "Shahed" drones and decoy drones. It is likely that Russian troops are using a large number of "Shahed" drones and decoy drones to detect and suppress Ukrainian air defense and mobile fire groups.

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Experts note that the increase in the number of drones in nighttime Russian attacks indicates that Russia is likely currently not facing internal limitations in the production of "Shahed" drones or "decoys", as well as limitations in Iranian components for the production of "Shaheds".

However, the review adds, it remains unclear whether Russia will be able to produce or obtain a sufficient number of components to avoid limitations in drone production in the long term.

Also, according to analyzed ISW data, Russian missile production has not significantly increased, but Russian troops seem to prioritize the production of missile and drone variants that are more effective against Ukrainian air defense.

Skibitsky stated that Russia has slightly increased missile production by 1.2-1.5 times during 2024 and is "redistributing" its production capacities.

ISW previously assessed that Russia is likely to continue to increase the production and use of "Shahed" drones and other variants after signing the Russian-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in January 2025.

- write ISW analysts.

Key findings from ISW as of March 3:

  • According to Ukrainian military intelligence, there are about 620,000 Russian soldiers operating in Ukraine and the Kursk region, which is approximately 40,000 more than at the end of 2024.
    • Reports indicate that Russian authorities exceeded their conscription quotas in 2024 and January 2025, likely partly due to increased financial incentives for recruits and efforts to recruit in prisons, which are unviable in the medium and long term.
      • Russian troops continue to improve their strike complexes and use a larger number of "Shahed" drones and decoy drones, trying to break through the Ukrainian air defense system.
        • Reports indicate that Russian missile production has not seen significant increases, but Russian troops seem to prioritize the production of missile and drone variants that are more effective against Ukrainian air defense.
          • Ukrainian troops have advanced near Pokrovsk, while Russian troops have advanced near Velyka Novosilka and in the Kursk region.
            • The Kremlin continues to promote its veteran program "Time of Heroes" as part of efforts to militarize Russian authorities and society.

              Reminder

              The head of the Kremlin announced plans to enhance the combat capabilities of the army and navy of the Russian Federation with advanced weapons. Putin promised to continue saturating the armed forces with new types of equipment based on the experience of the war.

              The Kremlin is pleased with the sharp change in US foreign policy02.03.25, 14:32 • 33410 views

              Vita Zelenetska

              Vita Zelenetska

              WarPolitics
              Institute for the Study of War
              Ukraine
