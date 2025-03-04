The Russian Federation is increasing the quantity and effectiveness of drones and missiles to breach Ukrainian air defense - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have increased the number of drones in night attacks to 150-200 units and have changed their launch tactics from different directions. According to ISW, this is an attempt to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.
Russian troops are increasing the number and enhancing the effectiveness of drones and missiles to suppress the Ukrainian air defense. This is mentioned in an analytical review by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Researchers at the Institute for the Study of War, after analyzing the collected data, indicate that the Russian army continues to improve its strike complexes and is using a larger number of "Shahed" drones and decoys, trying to break through the Ukrainian air defense system.
It is noted that the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, stated that Russian forces are launching missiles from several different directions, as well as from 150 to 200 drones during one nighttime series of strikes.
Russia is changing its tactics of using drones - CCD26.02.25, 08:19 • 23759 views
Skibitsky noted that earlier Russian forces launched missiles from one direction and used an average of 20 to 30 drones during one nighttime series of strikes.
The Major General reported that Russian troops alternately launch missiles and drones to overload Ukrainian air defense systems.
Skibitsky added that Russian forces begin launching drones in the evening, so that the drones reach Ukraine around 11:00 PM, and that the strikes continue until morning.
According to ISW reports, Russian troops began launching from 80 to 100 (or more) "Shahed" drones and decoy drones as part of large strike packages in October and November 2024, and in February 2025 – from 100 to 200 (or more) "Shahed" drones and decoy drones. It is likely that Russian troops are using a large number of "Shahed" drones and decoy drones to detect and suppress Ukrainian air defense and mobile fire groups.
Experts note that the increase in the number of drones in nighttime Russian attacks indicates that Russia is likely currently not facing internal limitations in the production of "Shahed" drones or "decoys", as well as limitations in Iranian components for the production of "Shaheds".
However, the review adds, it remains unclear whether Russia will be able to produce or obtain a sufficient number of components to avoid limitations in drone production in the long term.
Also, according to analyzed ISW data, Russian missile production has not significantly increased, but Russian troops seem to prioritize the production of missile and drone variants that are more effective against Ukrainian air defense.
Skibitsky stated that Russia has slightly increased missile production by 1.2-1.5 times during 2024 and is "redistributing" its production capacities.
ISW previously assessed that Russia is likely to continue to increase the production and use of "Shahed" drones and other variants after signing the Russian-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in January 2025.
Key findings from ISW as of March 3:
- According to Ukrainian military intelligence, there are about 620,000 Russian soldiers operating in Ukraine and the Kursk region, which is approximately 40,000 more than at the end of 2024.
- Reports indicate that Russian authorities exceeded their conscription quotas in 2024 and January 2025, likely partly due to increased financial incentives for recruits and efforts to recruit in prisons, which are unviable in the medium and long term.
- Russian troops continue to improve their strike complexes and use a larger number of "Shahed" drones and decoy drones, trying to break through the Ukrainian air defense system.
- Reports indicate that Russian missile production has not seen significant increases, but Russian troops seem to prioritize the production of missile and drone variants that are more effective against Ukrainian air defense.
- Ukrainian troops have advanced near Pokrovsk, while Russian troops have advanced near Velyka Novosilka and in the Kursk region.
- The Kremlin continues to promote its veteran program "Time of Heroes" as part of efforts to militarize Russian authorities and society.
Reminder
The head of the Kremlin announced plans to enhance the combat capabilities of the army and navy of the Russian Federation with advanced weapons. Putin promised to continue saturating the armed forces with new types of equipment based on the experience of the war.
The Kremlin is pleased with the sharp change in US foreign policy02.03.25, 14:32 • 33410 views