Russia is changing its tactics of using drones - CCD

The Russian occupiers have changed the tactics of using attack drones - they fly lower than before, and the enemy is also trying to test reinforced types of antennas to counter electronic warfare (EW). This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

"Russian drones are flying lower than before. The Russians are also trying to test reinforced types of antennas to counteract the effects of electronic warfare," Kovalenko writes.

"Those who are ready for peace do not develop military technologies. The Russians continue to increase production of drones and weapons and try to test new technological solutions," said the head of the CCD.

Recall

Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 177 Shahed and simulator drones from 6 directions.

In particular, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.