How the enemy used the "Easter truce" for further offensive actions: details from the AFU

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
Exclusive
06:59 AM • 666 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 11222 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 27015 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 43432 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 29044 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 34109 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 53473 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72182 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 58563 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69080 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
51%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 21911 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 14747 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 24896 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 21585 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 55776 views
Publications

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 11222 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 37882 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 40167 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72182 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 56766 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69080 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 38910 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 40176 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 40823 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 74422 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

How the enemy used the "Easter truce" for further offensive actions: details from the AFU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2102 views

Russians used the "Easter truce" to clear a passage across the Chorniy Zherebets river in order to resume the offensive. They were removing a previously damaged piece of equipment which blocked the passage for their armored vehicles.

How the enemy used the "Easter truce" for further offensive actions: details from the AFU

Russians used the so-called "Easter truce" to set up a passage through water obstacles with the aim of further offensive on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This is reported in Telegram by the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mstislav the Brave, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers are trying to clear the road of previously damaged engineering equipment of the temporary road deployment complex based on KAMAZ. This complex was hit by FPV drones on April 9 during an attempt to build a crossing over the Chornyi Zherebets river in Donbas.

At that time, the complex blocked the occupiers' passage across the river, thus preventing their further assault with armored vehicles. Yesterday, on April 20, the Russians tried to clear the crossing again from the remains of the destroyed equipment. For this, they involved more than 10 people and a specialized vehicle.

Addendum

The temporary road deployment complex was adopted for service by the engineering troops of the armed forces of Russia in 2018. It consists of two sets, placed on the chassis of a KamAZ-63501 truck. During deployment, each set lays down and then collects back 50 meters of roadbed for further transportation.

The entire complex is capable of creating 100 m of temporary road with a width of 4.6 m. It is designed for the passage of tracked and wheeled vehicles on marshy and difficult-to-pass terrain, as well as on approaches to crossings and bridges over water bodies. The time for laying the temporary road is 5 minutes; the complex ensures the passability of wheeled vehicles with an axle load of up to 12 tons, as well as tracked vehicles weighing up to 60 tons.

The Chornyi Zherebets River originates from a spring near the village of Stelmakhivka in Svatove Raion, Luhansk Oblast. It flows through the territory of Svatove and Sievierodonetsk Raions of Luhansk Oblast and Kramatorsk Raion of Donetsk Oblast and flows into the Don basin. The length of the river is 88 km.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce" confirmed Russia's refusal of the proposals from the USA and Ukraine regarding a ceasefire.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Institute for the Study of War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.08
Bitcoin
$87,548.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,396.60
Ethereum
$1,649.53