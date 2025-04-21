How the enemy used the "Easter truce" for further offensive actions: details from the AFU

Russians used the so-called "Easter truce" to set up a passage through water obstacles with the aim of further offensive on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This is reported in Telegram by the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mstislav the Brave, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers are trying to clear the road of previously damaged engineering equipment of the temporary road deployment complex based on KAMAZ. This complex was hit by FPV drones on April 9 during an attempt to build a crossing over the Chornyi Zherebets river in Donbas.

At that time, the complex blocked the occupiers' passage across the river, thus preventing their further assault with armored vehicles. Yesterday, on April 20, the Russians tried to clear the crossing again from the remains of the destroyed equipment. For this, they involved more than 10 people and a specialized vehicle.

Addendum

The temporary road deployment complex was adopted for service by the engineering troops of the armed forces of Russia in 2018. It consists of two sets, placed on the chassis of a KamAZ-63501 truck. During deployment, each set lays down and then collects back 50 meters of roadbed for further transportation.

The entire complex is capable of creating 100 m of temporary road with a width of 4.6 m. It is designed for the passage of tracked and wheeled vehicles on marshy and difficult-to-pass terrain, as well as on approaches to crossings and bridges over water bodies. The time for laying the temporary road is 5 minutes; the complex ensures the passability of wheeled vehicles with an axle load of up to 12 tons, as well as tracked vehicles weighing up to 60 tons.

The Chornyi Zherebets River originates from a spring near the village of Stelmakhivka in Svatove Raion, Luhansk Oblast. It flows through the territory of Svatove and Sievierodonetsk Raions of Luhansk Oblast and Kramatorsk Raion of Donetsk Oblast and flows into the Don basin. The length of the river is 88 km.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce" confirmed Russia's refusal of the proposals from the USA and Ukraine regarding a ceasefire.