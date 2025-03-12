how russia reacted to a possible ceasefire - ISW analysis

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108179 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169514 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106785 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343292 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173602 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144887 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196137 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124872 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12017 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17185 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86262 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108179 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169514 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160347 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21022 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24148 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38607 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47308 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135872 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

how russia reacted to a possible ceasefire - ISW analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118552 views

The US and Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, but Russian ultranationalists rejected the proposal. Russian state media is trying to show a moderate reaction for the domestic audience.

how russia reacted to a possible ceasefire - ISW analysis

Russian ultranationalists did not accept the proposal for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, but Russian state media "are trying to show Russia's reaction as moderate for the domestic audience." This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical review of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War point out that the United States of America and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on March 11, subject to Russia's consent, and the United States has reportedly resumed intelligence sharing and military assistance.

Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia complies simultaneously11.03.25, 19:08 • 141055 views

It is noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the truce would include a cessation of hostilities along the entire front line, a moratorium on long-range missile and drone strikes, and a cessation of operations in the Black Sea, and would begin as soon as Russia agrees to the US proposal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a press conference on March 11, answered a question about the deadline for Russia's response, describing it as "as soon as possible".

Rubio on the ceasefire proposal: this still needs to be communicated to the Russian side11.03.25, 19:53 • 20998 views

At the same time, researchers write that Russian ultranationalists and officials have expressed disapproval of the ceasefire proposal. According to Russian bloggers, including those close to the Kremlin, the United States and Ukraine will allegedly "abandon" peace "at the first opportunity," and the war in Ukraine is "existential for Russia." These bloggers also stated that accepting a truce would be "pure treason and sabotage."

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian State Duma deputy and former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev, said that Russia should not agree to an "unacceptable" proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, as this would allow Ukraine to rearm and regroup.

At the time of this publication, the Kremlin has not officially reacted to the ceasefire proposal, and Russian state media are trying to present Russia's previous official statements about bilateral US-Russian talks as a response to the ceasefire proposal

- reports ISW.

In addition, the report indicates that after the ceasefire proposal was announced, Russian state media disseminated a statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, made earlier in the day on March 11, that Russia "does not rule out" contacts with the United States in the next few days.

Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma's Security Committee, said before the joint statement was released that Russia is interested in a settlement in Ukraine, but will not allow itself to be deceived, and Russian state media only amplified Sheremet's statement after the ceasefire proposal.

Russian state media are likely trying to portray Russia's reaction as moderate for the domestic audience until Kremlin officials make public statements and lay the groundwork for broader coverage of the proposal in the Russian media

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Key ISW findings for March 11:

  • The United States and Ukraine agreed on March 11 to an immediate 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, subject to Russia's consent, and the United States has reportedly resumed intelligence sharing and military assistance.
    • Ukraine's allies and partners from Europe, Asia and Oceania continue to make efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian army and provide Ukraine with security guarantees - the most effective deterrent against potential Russian aggression against Ukraine after a possible future peace agreement.
      • Russian forces continue to make confirmed advances in the Kursk region and have likely launched an offensive on Sudzha.
        • On the night of March 10-11, Ukrainian forces conducted a large-scale series of drone strikes on Russia, mainly targeting the Moscow region.
          • Ukrainian forces advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces advanced near Siversk, Robotyne, and in the Kursk region.
            • The Kremlin continues to expand social benefits for Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine, including soldiers who fought on the side of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" militias since 2014.

              Recall

              The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that hundreds of Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked the country on the night of March 11, and that 337 of them were allegedly shot down.

              On March 11, Jeddah hosted a meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations on establishing peace. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, the resumption of intelligence support, and the start of peace talks.

              The European Union supported the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States on peace after negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Now Russia must demonstrate its readiness for peace, the EU said.

              The OP announced the discussion of ceasefire details next week12.03.25, 02:00 • 16324 views

              Vita Zelenetska

              Vita Zelenetska

              WarPoliticsNews of the World
              Marco Rubio
              Institute for the Study of War
              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
              United States
              Ukraine
