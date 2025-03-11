Rubio on the ceasefire proposal: this still needs to be communicated to the Russian side
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported Ukraine's agreement to a 30-day ceasefire under the American proposal. The proposal is to be conveyed to the Russian side through existing diplomatic channels.
Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, but this proposal still needs to be communicated to the Russian side. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. in Jeddah, reports UNN.
Yes, this is a proposal for a ceasefire. Our intention is clear, the only way to end the war is through diplomacy. It is impossible to stop it by military means. The goal of peace is to sit at the negotiating table, but how can you sit at the negotiating table if you continue to shoot at each other? Ukraine agrees to do this and obviously, this still needs to be communicated to the Russian side
He noted that the U.S. has many channels through which this can be done.
We have diplomatic channels, we have communication channels. I hope the Russians will say "yes", that they will also agree and the killings will stop and we will start communicating about how to end this war once and for all
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz added that there will be very different communications, different discussions on various ways to ceasefire.
The President has clearly stated that any hostilities must cease and Ukraine has agreed to this proposal. They are ready for peace. We are now conveying this to the Russians and they also need to respond
Rubio emphasized that if the Russians say "no", it will hinder peace.
But President Trump wants the suffering and killings to stop, and he hopes that the only way to end this war is to sit at the negotiating table. The President believes that the first step to negotiations is a ceasefire. We hope that the Russians will also agree to this
Supplement
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day regime of ceasefire on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous execution by the Russian Federation.