Patriot missile stocks in Ukraine could run out within weeks - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
The only way to protect Ukraine from Russian ballistic missiles is the Patriot systems, the ammunition for which may run out. The US has suspended military aid, and other countries cannot produce these missiles.
Ukraine has only one way to defend itself against Russian ballistic missiles - American Patriot systems. Since the US has now suspended military supplies to Kyiv, ammunition for these systems may soon run out. This is stated in a CNN report, writes UNN.
Details
A Ukrainian official told CNN on Tuesday that the stock of Patriot missiles in Kyiv could run out within a few weeks.
Patriot systems are currently indispensable. Ukrainian soldiers told CNN that they are most concerned about the lack of such missiles that protect their families and loved ones in Ukrainian cities.
"The US holds the license for the Patriot missile systems, as well as the production of missiles for them, which makes it very difficult for many European countries to replicate them," said Kateryna Stepanenko, deputy head of the Russia group and analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.
According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, there is a risk associated with providing the "Patriots", both in terms of repair, maintenance, and ammunition to protect Ukraine from ballistic missiles.
The publication notes that a significant portion of American military equipment could be obtained from other sources, produced domestically, or replaced with alternative options - although there are serious questions about whether Ukraine's allies can match the level of the US.
Recall
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a heated exchange in the Oval Office during a meeting between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US Vice President Jay D. Vance.
However, Donald Trump will consider the possibility of restoring aid to Ukraine if peace negotiations are organized and confidence-building measures are taken.