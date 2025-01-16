Ukraine continues to seek access for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to all Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told about the results of the quadripartite meeting, UNN reports.

This meeting was held for the first time at the initiative of the Ukrainian side - Lubinets, who participated in the negotiations, said.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine Jurg Eglin, and ICRC representative in Russia and Belarus Boris Michel.

The parties reported on the delivery of packages and letters to prisoners of war. It was agreed that this humanitarian mission will continue in 2025.

However, Ukraine once again emphasized that it is necessary to ensure full access of Red Cross representatives to all places of detention. This will allow the organization to fulfill its mandate under the Geneva Conventions.

Another important issue is the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The Ukrainian side again called on Russia to establish mixed medical commissions for their verification and priority repatriation. In addition, the negotiations raised the issue of the return of civilians illegally detained in places of detention.

The parties also agreed to continue the mutual exchange of information on the search for missing prisoners of war. Ukraine insists on the implementation of international humanitarian law and calls on the ICRC to use its powers more actively to help prisoners.

The UN equates the scale of violations against prisoners, which is unacceptable. In addition, it appears that Ukraine provides access to international organizations, while Russia simply does not allow it.