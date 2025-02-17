Video of alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers circulates online, letters sent to UN and ICRC - Ombudsman

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers has appeared on social media, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, who said he had appealed to the UN and the Red Cross regarding the violation of the Geneva Convention, UNN reports.

The order to shoot: a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers is circulating in social networks. Another cynical crime. Russian military channels are publishing a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by the Russians. In the video, Russian soldiers can be heard repeatedly ordering prisoners of war to be shot. This emphasizes that executions are a deliberate policy of Russia - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman of Ukraine emphasized that such actions violate international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I immediately sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The organizations must put pressure on the Russian side so that Russia feels the consequences of such actions and does not commit them in the future," Lubinets said.

