Video of alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers circulates online, letters sent to UN and ICRC - Ombudsman

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Video of alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers circulates online, letters sent to UN and ICRC - Ombudsman

Video of alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers circulates online, letters sent to UN and ICRC - Ombudsman

Kyiv  •  UNN

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military has appeared on social media. The Ombudsman of Ukraine appeals to the UN and the Red Cross regarding the violation of the Geneva Convention.

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers has appeared on social media, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, who said he had appealed to the UN and the Red Cross regarding the violation of the Geneva Convention, UNN reports.

The order to shoot: a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers is circulating in social networks. Another cynical crime. Russian military channels are publishing a video of the alleged execution of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by the Russians. In the video, Russian soldiers can be heard repeatedly ordering prisoners of war to be shot. This emphasizes that executions are a deliberate policy of Russia

- Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman of Ukraine emphasized that such actions violate international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I immediately sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The organizations must put pressure on the Russian side so that Russia feels the consequences of such actions and does not commit them in the future," Lubinets said.

The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period03.02.25, 15:10 • 115481 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

