The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period

Since the end of August 2024, 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded by the Russians. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and noted that there is an increase in the number of reports of executions, UNN reports.

"The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine today expressed concern about the sharp increase in the number of reports of executions of Ukrainian military captured by the Russian armed forces. Since the end of August 2024, the Mission has recorded 79 such executions in 24 separate incidents," the statement said.

Many Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered or were in the custody of the Russian armed forces were shot on the spot. Witnesses also reported the killing of unarmed and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

For 24 incidents, the Mission received and analyzed video and photo materials published by Ukrainian and Russian sources showing executions or corpses. The Mission also conducted detailed interviews with witnesses. The geolocation and timing of the incidents indicate that the reported executions took place in areas where Russian offensive operations were ongoing. These reports were assessed as credible.

"These incidents did not happen out of the blue. Public figures in the Russian Federation have openly called for the inhumane treatment and even execution of captured Ukrainian servicemen. When combined with broad amnesty laws, such statements can incite or encourage unlawful behavior," said UNMIK's Head of Mission, Danielle Bell.

It is noted that in 2024, the Mission recorded at least 3 such calls from Russian Federation civil servants, as well as a number of social media posts by military groups affiliated with the Russian armed forces, which reportedly ordered or approved executions.

The UN emphasizes that international humanitarian law prohibits ordering that no one be left alive, threatening the enemy with such a course of action, or conducting hostilities on that basis. Declaring that "there will be no mercy" is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

"All allegations of executions of captured Ukrainian servicemen and public statements calling for or justifying such actions should be investigated," Bell said.

In addition, the UN states that the Mission also documented the execution of a wounded and incapacitated Russian soldier by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024.

Commenting on the data on the growing number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that this could be one of the largest campaigns of deliberate killing of prisoners of war in modern history.

"These atrocities require urgent international action. Russia's horrific executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war demonstrate that Ukraine is up against real beasts. The world must not only condemn but also take urgent action. We need new effective international legal instruments and concrete steps to bring the perpetrators to justice," emphasized Sibiga.

In October 2024, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian troops have recently increased the number of systematic executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

On October 4, 2024, the head of the War Crimes Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov, reportedthat the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.