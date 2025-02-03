The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40268 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74473 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107180 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125595 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102720 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103625 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113348 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116943 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99290 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27801 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113999 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33703 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108469 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 40268 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153654 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6758 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12851 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108469 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113999 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138940 views
Actual
The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period

The UN recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians: over what period

 • 115483 views

The UN Monitoring Mission reported 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces in 24 separate incidents since the end of August 2024. Most of the executions took place in the areas of Russian offensive operations.

Since the end of August 2024, 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded by the Russians. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and noted that there is an increase in the number of reports of executions, UNN reports.

"The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine today expressed concern about the sharp increase in the number of reports of executions of Ukrainian military captured by the Russian armed forces. Since the end of August 2024, the Mission has recorded 79 such executions in 24 separate incidents," the statement said.

Many Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered or were in the custody of the Russian armed forces were shot on the spot. Witnesses also reported the killing of unarmed and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

For 24 incidents, the Mission received and analyzed video and photo materials published by Ukrainian and Russian sources showing executions or corpses. The Mission also conducted detailed interviews with witnesses. The geolocation and timing of the incidents indicate that the reported executions took place in areas where Russian offensive operations were ongoing. These reports were assessed as credible.

"These incidents did not happen out of the blue. Public figures in the Russian Federation have openly called for the inhumane treatment and even execution of captured Ukrainian servicemen. When combined with broad amnesty laws, such statements can incite or encourage unlawful behavior," said UNMIK's Head of Mission, Danielle Bell.

It is noted that in  2024, the Mission recorded at least 3 such calls from Russian Federation civil servants, as well as a number of social media posts by military groups affiliated with the Russian armed forces, which reportedly ordered or approved executions.

The UN emphasizes that international humanitarian law prohibits ordering that no one be left alive, threatening the enemy with such a course of action, or conducting hostilities on that basis. Declaring that "there will be no mercy" is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

"All allegations of executions of captured Ukrainian servicemen and public statements calling for or justifying such actions should be investigated," Bell said.

In addition, the UN states that the Mission also documented the execution of a wounded and incapacitated Russian soldier by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024.

Commenting on the data on the growing number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that this could be one of the largest campaigns of deliberate killing of prisoners of war in modern history.

"These atrocities require urgent international action. Russia's horrific executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war demonstrate that Ukraine is up against real beasts. The world must not only condemn but also take urgent action. We need new effective international legal instruments and concrete steps to bring the perpetrators to justice," emphasized Sibiga.

Bound their hands and shot them in the back of the head: Russians likely killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war06.01.25, 15:08 • 22463 views

In October 2024, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian troops have recently increased the number of systematic executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

On October 4, 2024, the head of the War Crimes Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov, reportedthat the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
united-nationsUnited Nations
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

