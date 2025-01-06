Bound their hands and shot them in the back of the head: Russians likely killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134386 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133716 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129934 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128627 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32444 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94505 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101416 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180644 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128627 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142699 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134336 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151536 views
Bound their hands and shot them in the back of the head: Russians likely killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war

Bound their hands and shot them in the back of the head: Russians likely killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22465 views

Russian military forces likely executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners had their hands bound and were shot in the back of the head.

Russian troops on January 3 likely shot and killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the settlement of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, wrote Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, on Monday, reports UNN.

We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate the true face of the aggressor state. On January 3, near the settlement of Neskuchne in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers committed a terrible crime - they likely shot and killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war

- wrote Lubinets on Telegram.

The Ombudsman stated that according to information from DeepState, the Russians tied their hands and shot them in the back of the head.

Lubinets stressed that Russia demonstrates disregard for international norms by torturing, abusing or depriving prisoners of war of their lives.

"As the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, I once again immediately appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations. These organizations must condemn this crime and exert pressure on the Russian side to stop such acts," Lubinets said.

Another shooting of captured Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian army: investigation launched23.12.24, 05:38 • 109320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising