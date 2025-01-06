Bound their hands and shot them in the back of the head: Russians likely killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war

Russian troops on January 3 likely shot and killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the settlement of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, wrote Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, on Monday, reports UNN.

We are once again witnessing atrocities that demonstrate the true face of the aggressor state. On January 3, near the settlement of Neskuchne in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers committed a terrible crime - they likely shot and killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war - wrote Lubinets on Telegram.

The Ombudsman stated that according to information from DeepState, the Russians tied their hands and shot them in the back of the head.

Lubinets stressed that Russia demonstrates disregard for international norms by torturing, abusing or depriving prisoners of war of their lives.

"As the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, I once again immediately appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations. These organizations must condemn this crime and exert pressure on the Russian side to stop such acts," Lubinets said.

