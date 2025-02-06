Fraudsters call families of prisoners of war on behalf of humanitarian missions - Coordination Center

Relatives of Ukrainian soldiers in captivity have started receiving calls from fraudsters posing as employees of international humanitarian missions and charitable foundations. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to UNN.

Details

"The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War began receiving reports from relatives of Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity of the aggressor state about people who call introducing themselves as employees of international humanitarian missions and charitable foundations," the statement reads.

In particular, fraudsters are reportedly calling the families of prisoners of war and saying that they have allegedly sent parcels for the Defenders and offering to pay for this service.

"The Coordination Center urges: do not trust any financial offers related to "liberation" or "assistance". Remember that the International Committee of the Red Cross, government agencies and official volunteer organizations do not require payment for the transfer of parcels, information or assistance," the statement reads.

What to do in this situation?

If you have received offers from unknown persons to pay for the "delivery of a parcel" to a prisoner, it is advised to contact: Coordination Headquarters - 0 800 300 529; Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners of War at the SBU - 0 800 50 14 82; Cyber Police - 0800 50 51 70.

