Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120263 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101373 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127279 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103159 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113258 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116878 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160734 views

Fraudsters call families of prisoners of war on behalf of humanitarian missions - Coordination Center

Fraudsters call families of prisoners of war on behalf of humanitarian missions - Coordination Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32248 views

Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war are receiving calls from fraudsters posing as employees of international organizations. The scammers demand payment for allegedly sending parcels to the prisoners.

Relatives of Ukrainian soldiers in captivity have started receiving calls from fraudsters posing as employees of international humanitarian missions and charitable foundations. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to UNN.

Details 

"The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War  began receiving reports from relatives of Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity of the aggressor state about people who call introducing themselves as employees of international humanitarian missions and charitable foundations," the statement reads.

In particular, fraudsters are reportedly calling the families of prisoners of war and saying that they have allegedly sent parcels for the Defenders and offering to pay for this service.

"The Coordination Center urges: do not trust any financial offers related to "liberation" or "assistance". Remember that the International Committee of the Red Cross, government agencies and official volunteer organizations do not require payment for the transfer of parcels, information or assistance," the statement reads.

What to do in this situation?

If you have received offers from unknown persons to pay for the "delivery of a parcel" to a prisoner, it is advised to contact: Coordination Headquarters - 0 800 300 529; Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners of War at the SBU -  0 800 50 14 82; Cyber Police -  0800 50 51 70.

New fraud scheme: fake emails from TCC with dangerous PDFs03.02.25, 14:57 • 33085 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising