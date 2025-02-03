New fraud scheme: fake emails from TCC with dangerous PDFs

The fraudsters have come up with a new scheme in which letters are sent allegedly on behalf of the TCC.

This was reported by MP Oleksandr Fediyenko, UNN reports.

Details

Phishing as a type of fraud is constantly looking for new fraud mechanisms. It uses sensitive topics that trigger society. I draw your attention to the following emails - the MP writes with reference to the attached photos.

According to Fediyenko, opening such a pdf file will immediately infect the user's PC.

Therefore, if you receive emails not from the state domain gov.ua, you should immediately delete them.

Recall

The State Tax Service warns of phishing attacks via fake letters on behalf of “Diia” regarding tax refunds. Fraudsters create fake websites and try to obtain personal data and bank details of users.