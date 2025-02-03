ukenru
02:39 PM • 34923 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 71527 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 103480 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106782 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125041 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102620 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130659 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Actual
New fraud scheme: fake emails from TCC with dangerous PDFs

New fraud scheme: fake emails from TCC with dangerous PDFs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33086 views

Fraudsters send phishing emails on behalf of the TCC with dangerous PDF files. MP Fediyenko warns to delete all emails that do not come from the gov.ua domain.

The fraudsters have come up with a new scheme in which letters are sent allegedly on behalf of the TCC.

This was reported by MP Oleksandr Fediyenko, UNN reports.

Details

Phishing as a type of fraud is constantly looking for new fraud mechanisms. It uses sensitive topics that trigger society. I draw your attention to the following emails

- the MP writes with reference to the attached photos. 
Image

According to Fediyenko, opening such a pdf file will immediately infect the user's PC. 

Therefore, if you receive emails not from the state domain gov.ua, you should immediately delete them.

Image

Recall 

The State Tax Service warns of phishing attacks via fake letters on behalf of “Diia” regarding tax refunds. Fraudsters create fake websites and try to obtain personal data and bank details of users. 

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies

