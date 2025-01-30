Return after 482 days of captivity: hostage exchange begins in Gaza

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 70106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91273 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106558 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129558 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133935 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102184 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48352 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117645 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53749 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112197 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 70106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129558 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133935 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20118 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24133 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117645 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139788 views
Return after 482 days of captivity: hostage exchange begins in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25440 views

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants released 8 hostages - three Israelis and five Thai citizens. In exchange, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners.

Today, on January 30, the process of releasing hostages held by Hamas militants began in the Gaza Strip. The terrorists are handing over eight prisoners in different parts of the enclave and at different times. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Among those released are 21-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger, civilians Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses, and five Thai citizens.

An Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that Agam Berger was handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Jabalia area of the northern Gaza Strip, after which she was taken to Israel. There she met with her family and will undergo an initial medical examination.

Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses were released in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

What is known about the released hostages

Gadi Moses is a 79-year-old Israeli man who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. He celebrated his 80th birthday in captivity.

His wife, 77-year-old Efrat Katz, was killed by the militants on the day of the attack. Her daughter Doron Katz-Asher and grandsons Aviv and Raz were also taken hostage by the terrorists, but they were released on November 24. Gadi's ex-wife, 77-year-old Margalit Bertha Moses, was also kidnapped, but she was returned as part of the first exchange.

Arbel Yehud is a 29-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz. She was kidnapped along with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ariel Kunio. The man is still in captivity, as is his brother David. Arbel and Ariel had been a couple for seven years.

On the day of the attack, October 7, the terrorists killed their dog, which they had recently adopted from a shelter. Arbel's brother, paramedic Dolev Yekhud, was killed by the militants the same day.

Agam Berger is a 21-year-old IDF soldier. She was taken prisoner on the second day of her service when militants kidnapped her at the Nahal Oz base.

The girl is known in Israel not only as a soldier, but also as a talented violinist - her photos with a violin have become a symbol of the struggle for the release of hostages.

Recall

According to the agreement, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners today, including:

- 32 people serving life sentences,

- 48 convicted for long terms,

- 30 minors.

Palestinian prisoners will be released throughout the day.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
israelIsrael
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising