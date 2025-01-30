Return after 482 days of captivity: hostage exchange begins in Gaza

Today, on January 30, the process of releasing hostages held by Hamas militants began in the Gaza Strip. The terrorists are handing over eight prisoners in different parts of the enclave and at different times. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Among those released are 21-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger, civilians Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses, and five Thai citizens.

An Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that Agam Berger was handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Jabalia area of the northern Gaza Strip, after which she was taken to Israel. There she met with her family and will undergo an initial medical examination.

Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses were released in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

What is known about the released hostages

Gadi Moses is a 79-year-old Israeli man who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. He celebrated his 80th birthday in captivity.

His wife, 77-year-old Efrat Katz, was killed by the militants on the day of the attack. Her daughter Doron Katz-Asher and grandsons Aviv and Raz were also taken hostage by the terrorists, but they were released on November 24. Gadi's ex-wife, 77-year-old Margalit Bertha Moses, was also kidnapped, but she was returned as part of the first exchange.

Arbel Yehud is a 29-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz. She was kidnapped along with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ariel Kunio. The man is still in captivity, as is his brother David. Arbel and Ariel had been a couple for seven years.

On the day of the attack, October 7, the terrorists killed their dog, which they had recently adopted from a shelter. Arbel's brother, paramedic Dolev Yekhud, was killed by the militants the same day.

Agam Berger is a 21-year-old IDF soldier. She was taken prisoner on the second day of her service when militants kidnapped her at the Nahal Oz base.

The girl is known in Israel not only as a soldier, but also as a talented violinist - her photos with a violin have become a symbol of the struggle for the release of hostages.

Recall

According to the agreement, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners today, including:

- 32 people serving life sentences,

- 48 convicted for long terms,

- 30 minors.

Palestinian prisoners will be released throughout the day.