Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians illegally detained by Russia - Ombudsman

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians illegally detained by Russia - Ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians illegally detained by the Russian Federation, 1,800 of whom are being held in the Russian Federation. The Ombudsman called on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians illegally detained by Russia - Ombudsman

Ukraine has already identified almost 16,000 people who have become victims of illegal detentions by the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The situation with violations of the rights of Ukrainian civilians is critical! I appeal to the international community! Russia systematically violates the norms of international humanitarian law by forcibly displacing the civilian population. We are talking about Ukrainians who were taken out of our territories by the occupiers since the beginning of 2022, as well as citizens who were deprived of their freedom since 2014. Women, men, children, the elderly and people with disabilities are forcibly "evacuated" from their homes under the threat of weapons, depriving them of choice and hope of return!

- Lubinets writes.

He notes that these "evacuations" are accompanied by a systematic isolation of people from the outside world: in many cases, means of communication are taken away, access to information is restricted, and contact with relatives is deliberately made impossible. 

We were really waiting for you: the ombudsman shared details of the pre-Easter prisoner exchange and showed a video19.04.25, 18:55 • 4212 views

As of today, Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians who have become victims of illegal detentions by the aggressor state. There is confirmed information about the detention of more than 1,800 people on the territory of the Russian Federation, of which 880 have been confirmed by the ICRC, including since 2014. At the same time, the real number of illegally detained civilians may be much higher due to limited access to information!

 - the Ombudsman noted.

In connection with the systematic violations of international humanitarian law committed by Russia, the Ombudsman appealed to the international community. He called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation - political, legal, sanctions. He also called for joining the process of returning home all evacuated, deported civilian Ukrainians, including children, as well as prisoners of war. The Ombudsman also stressed the need to strengthen the mission of observation and monitoring to record all crimes. Lubinets called for facilitating the bringing of those responsible to justice.

I emphasize that violations of IHL norms regarding civilians are systematic. These are coordinated crimes and are part of the targeted policy of the aggressor state! The world must understand: Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and Ukrainian identity

- added the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ukraine has managed to return nine more children from the occupied territories09.05.25, 16:08 • 3210 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

