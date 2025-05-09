Ukraine has managed to return nine more children from the occupied territories

Nine more Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA, reports UNN.

Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, nine more Ukrainian children have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territories - Zarivna said.

According to the information, among those returned is 14-year-old Dmytro, whose house was near the firing position of the Russians, and the family lived under constant sounds of shooting. At school, the boy was forced to sing military songs and throw grenades, and some of his classmates were sent to military camps, where they were taught by Wagnerians.

They also returned little Kateryna, whose mother was forced to obtain a Russian passport, otherwise she would have been denied medical assistance during a difficult birth.

Another boy, 9-year-old Stas, despite threats and persecution from teachers and the FSB, refused to sing the Russian anthem and participate in militarized events.

