6 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Daria Zarivna, Director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, announced the return of a family that had been living under occupation for a long time and had health problems, as well as a girl and her mother who refused to receive Russian documents.

UNN reports with reference to Zarivna's TG channel.

Details

Bring Kids Back UA and the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine facilitated the return of 6 children to the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government.

Another six children were returned to the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. - the statement reads.

A parent whose child is studying remotely will be able to work from home: Zelenskyy signed the bill

According to the information, among those returned is a family with two children who lived in occupation for a long time.

The youngest child had health problems, but there was no access to the necessary medical care. The parents repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but each time they faced obstacles from the occupying authorities. - Zarivna informs.

It is also noted the story of a girl and her mother who refused to receive Russian documents. Because of this decision, they became the target of constant psychological pressure, blackmail and direct threats.

The situation became so critical that the family was forced to seek help for evacuation, writes Zarivna.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has returned more than 200 children from temporarily occupied territories. The return of children is carried out thanks to the Save Ukraine program and the Commissioner for Human Rights.