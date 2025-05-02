$41.590.12
47.080.09
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10123 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19537 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22851 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17888 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30325 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68291 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138916 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121171 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128759 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127920 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

6 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Six children have been returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories, including a family with two children and a girl with her mother who refused Russian documents.

6 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Daria Zarivna, Director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, announced the return of a family that had been living under occupation for a long time and had health problems, as well as a girl and her mother who refused to receive Russian documents.

UNN reports with reference to Zarivna's TG channel.

Details

Bring Kids Back UA and the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine facilitated the return of 6 children to the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government.

Another six children were returned to the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

- the statement reads.

A parent whose child is studying remotely will be able to work from home: Zelenskyy signed the bill30.04.25, 15:29 • 5707 views

According to the information, among those returned is a family with two children who lived in occupation for a long time.

The youngest child had health problems, but there was no access to the necessary medical care. The parents repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but each time they faced obstacles from the occupying authorities.

- Zarivna informs.

It is also noted the story of a girl and her mother who refused to receive Russian documents. Because of this decision, they became the target of constant psychological pressure, blackmail and direct threats.

The situation became so critical that the family was forced to seek help for evacuation, writes Zarivna.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has returned more than 200 children from temporarily occupied territories. The return of children is carried out thanks to the Save Ukraine program and the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.26
Bitcoin
$96,774.60
S&P 500
$5,653.79
Tesla
$282.55
Газ TTF
$33.50
Золото
$3,257.85
Ethereum
$1,833.92