World Ovarian Cancer Day, International Red Cross Day: what else is celebrated on May 8

Today, May 8, the world celebrates World Ovarian Cancer Day, which is a reminder of a dangerous disease that takes the lives of thousands of women every year, writes UNN.

World Ovarian Cancer Day

Ovarian cancer is a disease often called the "silent killer," which, according to WHO statistics, is the seventh most common in Ukraine and the eighth in the world. It is difficult to detect in the early stages, and the symptoms may be subtle or similar to less serious diseases.

World Ovarian Cancer Day is intended to remind us of the importance of awareness of women's health, regular check-ups and support for women facing this disease.

Free Trade Day

May 8 is also World Free Trade Day - an event designed to highlight the role of open markets in the development of the global economy and fair competition in the context of globalization. In particular, free trade promotes economic growth, the creation of new jobs and the improvement of the welfare of citizens. On this day, experts, politicians and the business community call for the removal of trade barriers and the creation of equal conditions for competition in the international arena.

Another Coca-cola Birthday

Also, May 8 is considered another birthday of one of the most famous brands in the world - Coca-Cola. On this day in 1886, accountant Frank Robinson came up with the name for the new drink and created the company logo, writing the words "Coca-Cola" in his elegant calligraphic handwriting. This inscription has become recognizable throughout the world and has remained unchanged for over 130 years.

International Red Cross Day

Every year on May 8, the world celebrates the work of volunteers and humanitarian workers on Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. This date was chosen for a reason, as it was on this day that Henry Dunant, one of the founders of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was born.

On the initiative of Jean Henri Dunant, the first groups of Red Cross volunteers began to work, providing assistance to the wounded in the areas of hostilities. The organization began its activities in 1863 and continues to exist today.

Today, the Red Cross helps millions of people affected by wars, natural disasters, poverty and social crises.

The organization has been actively working in Ukraine since 1918. With the beginning of the armed conflict in 2014, the organization significantly intensified its activities, providing humanitarian assistance, medical support and psychological assistance to those who found themselves in the war zone.

Commemoration of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian

On May 8, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Holy Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian, one of the closest disciples of Jesus Christ. He was the son of the fisherman Zebedee and the righteous Salome, and together with his brother James left his home to follow Christ. For their zeal and strength of spirit, the brothers were nicknamed "sons of thunder". John was with the Savior during the most important moments of His earthly life and became the only apostle who stood at the cross during the crucifixion. That is why Christ entrusted His Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary, to him.

According to the new church calendar, Arseniy and Ivan celebrate their name days.

