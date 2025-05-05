Experts warn of terrible risks of early dementia: shocking diagnosis of a football legend

Former Burnley football club striker Andy Payton has urged his peers to get tested for early signs of dementia after being diagnosed with the disease at the age of 57. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that 57-year-old Andy Payton suffered from headaches and memory loss. Therefore, earlier this year, he had to undergo a brain scan after his former teammate Dean Windass was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 56 in January.

According to Alzheimer's Research UK, diagnosis of the disease in people under 65 is considered young-onset dementia, which is caused by genetics in approximately one in ten cases.

The cause can also be non-genetic factors, such as traumatic brain injury, severe brain damage caused by a stroke, or alcohol abuse.

Despite the increase in morbidity, experts warn that young people are largely unaware of the unique warning signs of this disease.

According to estimates by the charity Dementia UK, there are more than 70,800 people in the UK under the age of 65 suffering from early-onset dementia. This is 69% more than in 2014.

In an interview with The Observer, Payton said: "I want to raise awareness among former players and help other people. That's why I'm sitting here. I just want the guys to go and get checked.".

Before seeking diagnosis, the football coach had "common symptoms" of dementia, including forgetfulness, memory loss and headaches.

It's really scary because you just know what's going to happen next - Payton noted.

The neurologist who did my scan said there are 68 pathways in the brain and 27 of them are damaged. He also said that my brain has shrunk a bit - he added.

According to Payton, the neurologist told him that there was no doubt that the damage was caused by playing football, emphasizing the risk of constant head trauma.

The former striker, who has played more than 500 matches in his career, said: "The brain scan doesn't lie. Half of the brain is damaged, which explains how I feel.".

Although scientists are not yet sure of the reasons for this increase, experts have identified at least 14 lifestyle-related risk factors that can affect the brain, increasing the risk of early-onset dementia.

These include high blood pressure, alcohol consumption, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

In a report by The Lancet Commission, experts stated that while it is not yet clear whether some risk factors are more important than others, it is "logical" that the earlier a person is exposed to these risk factors and the longer they are exposed to them, the more damage accumulates in the brain.

If you, say, develop type 2 diabetes and hypertension at an early age and don't control them, you are more likely to damage your heart and vascular system that feeds the brain - explained Professor Robert Howard from University College London.

This may well contribute to earlier development of vascular dementia and may drive processes that cause Alzheimer's disease. But this is a complex disease involving many possible risk factors - there is nothing that could cause it to develop at an earlier age - added the expert.

So, what do scientists advise to reduce the risk of dementia:

Quit smoking

Smokers have a 30% higher risk of dementia, and even if you decide to quit smoking at age 60, it will extend your life.

Reduce alcohol consumption

Alcohol abuse especially increases the risk of dementia. So alcohol addiction can have negative consequences for you in the future.

Increase the amount of communication with other people

Social isolation increases the risk of dementia by 60%. Therefore, meetings with friends, even if not often, are useful. Read also: Microplastics remain in drinking water, despite the development of purification technologies - scientists

Monitor your hearing

Hearing loss can increase the risk of dementia by up to 24%. In addition, hearing loss can even be one of the first signs of dementia. In this case, hearing aids reduce the risk by 17%.

Treat depression

Untreated depression is a major risk factor. Antidepressants and therapy reduce the likelihood of dementia by a third.

Monitor your weight

In particular, research shows that people who are overweight, even losing 2 kg, significantly improves memory and reduces the risk of dementia.

Control pressure and sugar

High blood pressure and type 2 diabetes damage the blood vessels of the brain. So it is worth maintaining the pressure below 130 mm Hg.

Pay attention to cholesterol levels

Cholesterol levels are associated not only with the heart, but also with dementia. Proper nutrition, sports and a healthy sleep regime will help here.

Increase physical activity

Physical activity reduces the risk of dementia by 20%. Even a simple walk will benefit you.

Do not walk in places where the air may be very polluted

Air pollution is associated with Alzheimer's disease. Here it is recommended to choose places for walks in the fresh air not somewhere near the road where many cars drive. It is better to take walks in the park or somewhere in the forest.

Protect your head from bumps

Even mild blows can increase the risk of dementia. Wear a helmet and avoid, for example, before playing football.

Take care of your eyesight

Vision problems increase the risk of dementia almost twice. In particular, in those people who do not correct their vision at an early age, the risk of dementia increases by 47%.

