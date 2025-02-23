Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reported another case of shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. “Another proof of the inhuman cruelty of the Russian army,” emphasized Dmytro Lubinets.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

Details

A video of an alleged brutal shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk sector is circulating on social media. According to one of the Ukrainian soldiers, these are soldiers of the 82nd Brigade. The footage shows the Russian occupier deliberately shooting a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the head - reports the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lubinets emphasized in his post that the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war is another proof of the inhuman cruelty of the Russian army.

The video circulating on social media shows the deliberate killing of defenseless Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and all norms of international humanitarian law. As the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, I have already appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia must feel the consequences of its war crimes immediately! - the official added.

Recall

