Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 21982 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41372 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 81730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48733 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112039 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149114 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91116 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 47600 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105722 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 58978 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42079 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 81730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140028 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172517 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 17144 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42079 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132732 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134622 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163081 views
Actual
Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets

Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29621 views

A video of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the 82nd Brigade in Kursk region has appeared on social media. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross regarding Russia's war crime.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights reported another case of shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. “Another proof of the inhuman cruelty of the Russian army,” emphasized Dmytro Lubinets. 

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

Details

A video of an alleged brutal shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk sector is circulating on social media. According to one of the Ukrainian soldiers, these are soldiers of the 82nd Brigade. The footage shows the Russian occupier deliberately shooting a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the head

- reports the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lubinets emphasized in his post that the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war is another proof of the inhuman cruelty of the Russian army.

The video circulating on social media shows the deliberate killing of defenseless Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention and all norms of international humanitarian law. As the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, I have already appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia must feel the consequences of its war crimes immediately!

- the official added.

Recall

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian militarywas posted on social media. The Ombudsman of Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross regarding the violation of the Geneva Convention.

Enemy shoots six Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region: investigation launched23.01.25, 11:59 • 36143 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets | УНН