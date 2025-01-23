Enemy shoots six Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region: investigation launched

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87352 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100329 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108256 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131740 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103776 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135457 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103782 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119709 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114401 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35266 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32092 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87352 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27562 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119709 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140311 views
Enemy shoots six Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region: investigation launched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36146 views

In Donetsk region, the occupiers captured and shot six Ukrainian soldiers. The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched a war crime investigation into the violation of the Geneva Convention.

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the enemy in Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to preliminary data, during the storming of the positions of Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region, the occupiers captured six servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and subsequently shot them dead

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The agency pointed out that the shooting of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and is classified as a serious international crime.

"Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in its commission," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

