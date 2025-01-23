Enemy shoots six Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region: investigation launched

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the enemy in Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to preliminary data, during the storming of the positions of Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region, the occupiers captured six servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and subsequently shot them dead - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The agency pointed out that the shooting of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and is classified as a serious international crime.

"Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved in its commission," the statement said.

