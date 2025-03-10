Lubinets discussed with the head of the ICRC the fate of Ukrainians in Russian captivity and occupation
Kyiv • UNN
Dmytro Lubinets met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. The parties discussed the situation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported citizens, as well as developed new initiatives.
The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric-Egger discussed the situation of Ukrainians held in Russian captivity, as well as the systemic violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens by the Russian Federation during a meeting in Geneva. The ombudsman reported this on Telegram, writes UNN
Details
The parties focused their attention, in particular, on prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians, and children who have been deported and forcibly relocated by the Russians, and who remain in temporarily occupied territories.
We are developing new initiatives to address these issues. Ukraine continues to fight for each of its citizens and will do everything possible to ensure their return and protect their rights
