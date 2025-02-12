Whether prisoner exchanges have become systematic: Lubinets assesses the situation

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45823 views

11:57 AM • 45823 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92523 views

09:54 AM • 92523 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102448 views

09:29 AM • 102448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117637 views

09:20 AM • 117637 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100440 views

08:41 AM • 100440 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125493 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125493 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102615 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 102615 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113233 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113233 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116852 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116852 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159392 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159392 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103566 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103566 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 96329 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 96329 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67642 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67642 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 106816 views

09:03 AM • 106816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101061 views

09:59 AM • 101061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117637 views

09:20 AM • 117637 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125493 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159392 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149667 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149667 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181840 views
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101079 views

09:59 AM • 101079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 106832 views

09:03 AM • 106832 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136878 views

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136878 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138684 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138684 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166612 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166612 views
Whether prisoner exchanges have become systematic: Lubinets assesses the situation

Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 25698 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25698 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets assessed whether there are grounds to talk about the systematic nature of prisoner exchanges with Russia. Two exchanges have already taken place this year, but more time is needed to draw final conclusions.

Despite the preliminary agreement reached on the regularity of prisoner exchanges in 2025, it is too early to say that this process has become systematic. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"I think that Ukrainian society can analyze whether the Russian side is complying with the agreements. We have already had two exchanges this year," Lubinets said.

According to him, more time is needed to draw conclusions about systematicity.

Can we say that we have developed a system or not? In my opinion, we need to wait a little longer to finally confirm or deny the information that we not only have systematic meetings, but also have a systematic positive result for Ukrainian citizens. At least, I don't want it to sound like an announcement, but I will say this: according to the information I have, I am cautiously optimistic today

- Lubinets said.

Recall

Lubinets statedthat there is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with the priority of returning first of all seriously ill and seriously wounded.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising