Whether prisoner exchanges have become systematic: Lubinets assesses the situation

Despite the preliminary agreement reached on the regularity of prisoner exchanges in 2025, it is too early to say that this process has become systematic. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I think that Ukrainian society can analyze whether the Russian side is complying with the agreements. We have already had two exchanges this year," Lubinets said.

According to him, more time is needed to draw conclusions about systematicity.

Can we say that we have developed a system or not? In my opinion, we need to wait a little longer to finally confirm or deny the information that we not only have systematic meetings, but also have a systematic positive result for Ukrainian citizens. At least, I don't want it to sound like an announcement, but I will say this: according to the information I have, I am cautiously optimistic today - Lubinets said.

Lubinets statedthat there is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with the priority of returning first of all seriously ill and seriously wounded.