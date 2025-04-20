GUR: preparations are already underway for the next operations to bring Ukrainians home

The next operations for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war home are already being prepared. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MOU), on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 5,000 Ukrainians have returned home within the framework of exchanges and over 500 outside of exchanges. 63 exchanges – these were separate operations that took place, and the next operations for the return of our people home are already being prepared - Andriy Yusov stated.

According to him, there have been certain positive changes recently regarding the inclusion of seriously wounded Ukrainians in the exchange list.

"It is clear that we must work to make this faster and more intensive, but there are certain positive changes in this matter. Ukraine includes and submits to the lists everyone whose captivity has been established. Even those who are not confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross or even officially have the status of missing, but there is actually information that this person is in captivity", - Yusov said.

On April 19, the 63rd prisoner exchange took place, during which 246 soldiers were returned within the framework of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were freed outside the exchange.

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov published a poignant video with Ukrainian military personnel released from Russian captivity.

