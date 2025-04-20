$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 7318 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 19094 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 25780 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 32993 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 39645 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27234 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22494 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19433 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80724 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85932 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

GUR: preparations are already underway for the next operations to bring Ukrainians home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

A representative of the GUR reported on the preparation of the next operations to return prisoners. Over 5 thousand have already been returned through exchanges and 500 outside of them, there are positive developments regarding the inclusion of the seriously wounded.

GUR: preparations are already underway for the next operations to bring Ukrainians home

The next operations for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war home are already being prepared. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MOU), on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 5,000 Ukrainians have returned home within the framework of exchanges and over 500 outside of exchanges. 63 exchanges – these were separate operations that took place, and the next operations for the return of our people home are already being prepared

- Andriy Yusov stated.

According to him, there have been certain positive changes recently regarding the inclusion of seriously wounded Ukrainians in the exchange list.

"It is clear that we must work to make this faster and more intensive, but there are certain positive changes in this matter. Ukraine includes and submits to the lists everyone whose captivity has been established. Even those who are not confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross or even officially have the status of missing, but there is actually information that this person is in captivity", - Yusov said.  

Addition

On April 19, the 63rd prisoner exchange took place, during which 246 soldiers were returned within the framework of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were freed outside the exchange.

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov published a poignant video with Ukrainian military personnel released from Russian captivity.

HUR on the pre-Easter exchange: was prepared for a long time, terms were moved several times20.04.25, 09:58 • 1124 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
International Committee of the Red Cross
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
