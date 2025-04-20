HUR on the pre-Easter exchange: was prepared for a long time, terms were moved several times

The large pre-Easter prisoner exchange was prepared for a long time, the terms were postponed several times. This was reported by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MOU), on the telethon broadcast, according to UNN.

The large pre-Easter exchange is one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 63 since the start of the full-scale war. This exchange was prepared for a long time, the terms were postponed several times, but Easter was undoubtedly an additional factor for this exchange to happen - said Andriy Yusov.

He emphasized that the work on returning Ukrainians is being carried out constantly.

This complex negotiation process does not stop for a single day, no matter what circumstances are happening around. - stated the representative of the GUR MOU.

When asked about the physical and psychological state of the Ukrainians who returned yesterday, Yusov replied: "In different conditions. Among those returned are also seriously ill and severely wounded, precisely those who should return first".

Addition

On April 19, the 63rd prisoner exchange took place, within which 246 warriors were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were managed to be freed outside the exchange.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, published a poignant video with Ukrainian military personnel released from Russian captivity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained possible options for resolving the issue with Chinese prisoners of war