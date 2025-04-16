The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained possible options for resolving the issue with Chinese prisoners of war

The issue of exchange or repatriation of Chinese prisoners of war depends on their wishes and security considerations. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN. correspondent

According to international humanitarian law, the party that has prisoners of war on its territory, Ukraine in this case, must proceed from the best security considerations for these people. - Tykhyi explained.

In particular, according to Tykhyi, a prisoner exchange is possible directly with the state that involved them in the invasion, or a theoretical return to their homeland, if this corresponds to the wishes of the prisoners themselves.

That is, in this regard, international humanitarian law gives room for choice to the party holding prisoners of war, based again on the best considerations for the safety of the person who is in captivity. - added the spokesman.

He also added that Ukraine provides diplomats from countries whose citizens have been captured with access to these individuals in order to ascertain their wishes for the future. At the same time, Ukraine's priority remains its own prisoners of war, whom the state seeks to return from Russian captivity.

Let us remind

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers had captured two Chinese citizens in the Donetsk region who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

Ukraine summoned the temporary charge d'affaires of China in Kyiv due to the participation of Chinese citizens in the war on the side of Russia. The Foreign Ministry stressed that this undermines confidence in Beijing and casts doubt on their position on peace.