The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained possible options for resolving the issue with Chinese prisoners of war

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17161 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74443 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40096 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45434 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52464 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94519 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86322 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35503 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60615 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109540 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 74536 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93535 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94567 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86352 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185489 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55187 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30174 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31147 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32367 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34613 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained possible options for resolving the issue with Chinese prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3792 views

Ukraine is considering exchanging or repatriating Chinese prisoners of war, taking into account the safety of the prisoners and their wishes. The priority is the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained possible options for resolving the issue with Chinese prisoners of war

The issue of exchange or repatriation of Chinese prisoners of war depends on their wishes and security considerations. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN. correspondent

According to international humanitarian law, the party that has prisoners of war on its territory, Ukraine in this case, must proceed from the best security considerations for these people.

- Tykhyi explained.

In particular, according to Tykhyi, a prisoner exchange is possible directly with the state that involved them in the invasion, or a theoretical return to their homeland, if this corresponds to the wishes of the prisoners themselves.

That is, in this regard, international humanitarian law gives room for choice to the party holding prisoners of war, based again on the best considerations for the safety of the person who is in captivity.

- added the spokesman.

He also added that Ukraine provides diplomats from countries whose citizens have been captured with access to these individuals in order to ascertain their wishes for the future. At the same time, Ukraine's priority remains its own prisoners of war, whom the state seeks to return from Russian captivity.

Let us remind

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers had captured two Chinese citizens in the Donetsk region who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

Ukraine summoned the temporary charge d'affaires of China in Kyiv due to the participation of Chinese citizens in the war on the side of Russia. The Foreign Ministry stressed that this undermines confidence in Beijing and casts doubt on their position on peace.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77