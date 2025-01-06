There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges should become systematic in 2025 - Lubinets

There is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with the priority of returning primarily seriously ill and seriously wounded. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with the Rada TV channel, UNN reports.



There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with the priority of returning first of all the seriously ill and seriously wounded. It was also agreed that each Ukrainian prisoner of war and civilian hostage will receive a package of belongings from Ukraine with the help of the ICRC. We will see whether the Russian side will keep its word, - Lubinets said.

During 2024, the Ukrainian side repeatedly stated that Russia was delaying the exchanges. In particular, in December 2024, the Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Dmytro Usov, stated that the Russian side was again delaying the exchanges of prisoners of war.

The latest exchange took place on December 30, 2024, when 189 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity as part of a new exchange, including the defenders of Mariupol and Zmiinyi Island, the National Guard who served to protect the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and those soldiers captured by the occupiers in the Kursk region.