There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges should become systematic in 2025 - Lubinets

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56593 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128517 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136061 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134683 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172278 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110870 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104504 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131798 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130687 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43753 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100739 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102973 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149418 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172285 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181846 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130683 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131794 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143250 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134840 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152003 views
There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges should become systematic in 2025 - Lubinets

There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges should become systematic in 2025 - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35298 views

A preliminary agreement has been reached on systematic exchanges of prisoners with Russia in 2025, with priority given to seriously ill prisoners. The last exchange took place on December 30, 2024, when 189 Ukrainians were released.

There is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with the priority of returning primarily seriously ill and seriously wounded. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with the Rada TV channel, UNN reports.

There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with the priority of returning first of all the seriously ill and seriously wounded. It was also agreed that each Ukrainian prisoner of war and civilian hostage will receive a package of belongings from Ukraine with the help of the ICRC. We will see whether the Russian side will keep its word,

- Lubinets said.

Addendum

During 2024, the Ukrainian side repeatedly stated that Russia was delaying the exchanges. In particular, in December 2024, the Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Dmytro Usov, stated that the Russian side was again delaying the exchanges of prisoners of war.

The latest exchange took place on December 30, 2024, when 189 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity as part of a new exchange, including the defenders of Mariupol and Zmiinyi Island, the National Guard who served to protect the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and those soldiers captured by the occupiers in the Kursk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

