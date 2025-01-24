Ukraine returns bodies of 757 fallen defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 757 fallen soldiers, most of whom - from the Donetsk sector, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of the repatriation measures, the bodies of 757 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine," the Coordination Center reported.

As indicated, the returned defenders "on the shield":

- 451 from the Donetsk direction;

- 71 from the Bakhmut direction;

- 51 from the Vuhledar direction;

- 13 from the Luhansk sector;

- 137 from the Zaporizhzhia direction;

- 34 dead were returned from morgues in Russia.

In particular, the Coordination Center expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport the repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the dead to law enforcement officials in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health. Investigators of law enforcement agencies together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will identify the victims as soon as possible," the statement said.

