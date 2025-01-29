Australian, whose possible death was reported earlier, may be alive and in Russian captivity - government

Australia is urgently trying to verify Russia's assurances that Australian Oscar Jenkins, whose possible death after Russian captivity was reported earlier, is alive and in Russian captivity, UNN writes with reference to the Australian TV channel ABC.

Details

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the government had received reports from Russia that Jenkins was alive and was demanding more information.

"I'm not ready to confirm that, but certainly that's the statement that was made by the Russian authorities to our department," Albanisi said at a briefing on ABC.

"We received this information through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but we are looking for confirmation," he said.

Initially, Jenkins, a biology teacher, was believed to have been killed by Russian forces after a video of his capture surfaced last month.

The Russian ambassador said that Jenkins is being held by the Russian armed forces on the territory of Russia and his health condition is normal.

The government remains seriously concerned about Jenkins' fate as a prisoner of war.

In her statement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia has made it clear that Russia has an obligation to treat Jenkins in accordance with international humanitarian law, including humane treatment, as he is a prisoner of war.

Wong said the government has also warned that if Jenkins does not receive the protection to which he is entitled, Australia's response will be "unequivocal.

It called on Russia to release him.

The government is working with the International Committee of the Red Cross to gain access to Jenkins to check on his welfare.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Miroshnychenko said that reports that Jenkins is alive are "good news" but that the Russian government needs to provide "definitive video evidence" of his well-being.

He also criticized Russia's delay in confirming Jenkins' status and called for his release.

Albanizi said the government wanted to make sure that any developments were first reported to Jenkins' family before they were made public.

Addendum

Friends of the 32-year-old man who served with him told ABC they fear he was killed shortly after being captured last year. Although footage of the capture surfaced late last month, Australian authorities were reportedly notified of his "disappearance" weeks before.

The government warned at the time that if Jenkins was harmed, Australia would take "the strongest action possible," including the possible expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Australia.

Australia does not rule out the possibility that it may expel the Russian ambassador due to the possible execution of a captured Australian