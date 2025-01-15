Australia does not rule out the possibility that it may expel the Russian ambassador due to the possible execution of a captured Australian

Australia will act decisively if the execution of an Australian captured in Ukraine is confirmed. This was stated by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in an interview with Doorstop, UNN reports.

On Monday, I spoke with the Ukrainian ambassador in my office. We urge Russia to immediately confirm the status of Oscar Jenkins. We remain seriously concerned. We will wait for the facts to be made public. But if Oscar Jenkins has been harmed in any way, this is completely unacceptable. And the Australian government will take the strongest possible action - said the Prime Minister.

When asked by a journalist how Australia would respond to the confirmation of the Russian crime and whether the Russian ambassador would be expelled, the Prime Minister said that the state would act decisively.

We will take the most decisive action if this is confirmed. We will act responsibly as a government and respond to the facts. We are trying to determine this. And then we will determine our response - commented Albanese.

Albanese also added that Australia has already summoned the Russian ambassador to get an explanation as to whether any harm was done to Oscar Jenkins.

We have already summoned the Russian ambassador. We want clarification as to whether Oscar Jenkins has been, any harm has been done to Jenkins, and we will take the strongest possible action if it is the case that any harm has been done to him - the Prime Minister said.

According to The Guardian, Oscar Jenkins was a teacher from Melbourne. He served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and was captured by the Russian military last year. A video taken at the time shows him wearing a military uniform, speaking English and Ukrainian, confirming his name and nationality, and being asked if he was a mercenary. According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Australia, Jenkins was enlisted in the country's Defense Force.