Coordination Headquarters: 16% of military personnel held captive by Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6892 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19472 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 14139 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 17697 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 22339 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 23785 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 30483 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 24733 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58724 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 50511 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
78%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General StaffNovember 18, 05:44 AM • 31435 views
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 21309 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 20140 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 24745 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 22006 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 8762 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19473 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 84062 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 114444 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 105591 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pedro Sánchez
Olena Sosedka
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 22289 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 25030 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34111 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 42843 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 40344 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Series

Coordination Headquarters: 16% of military personnel held captive by Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Intelligence confirmed 62 cases of Ukrainian citizens defecting to the Russian side during captivity. Russia uses them in four units created by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Coordination Headquarters: 16% of military personnel held captive by Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens

Intelligence has confirmed 62 cases where Ukrainian citizens, while in Russian captivity, defected to the enemy's side. This was stated by Brigadier General Dmytro Usov, Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, during the third international conference Crimea Global, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia uses Ukrainian military personnel who fall into their captivity against Ukraine. Four units have been created, controlled by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces – the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Battalion, the Maksym Kryvonos Battalion, the Martyn Pushkar Detachment, and the Matrosov Detachment – in which Ukrainians who defected to the enemy serve.

These are the units that recruit our military personnel who have been captured. We have confirmed 62 contracts concluded with the Ministry of Defense (of Russia - ed.) and they are already fighting in such units. There is one serviceman who was captured by us 

— Usov noted.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada is considering a draft law that would allow Ukrainian citizens held in Ukrainian captivity to remain in the state, be released, and fulfill their duties.

16% of those citizens currently in our captivity are our citizens. Of these, 6% are Crimeans. This is a large number. These are our citizens. And as a state, we must make the right decisions when there is a request from the Russian side for their exchange. Because it is unclear when a citizen of Ukraine is exchanged for a citizen of Ukraine 

— he noted.

Recall

The Prosecutor's Office of Crimea, together with the SBU, police, and SBI, reported suspicions to over 50 citizens who voluntarily sided with the occupiers during the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Among the suspects are former Ukrainian judges, law enforcement officers, and top officials of the occupation administrations.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada