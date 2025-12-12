Over 1,100 tuberculosis cases recorded in Ukraine in November

$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 7680 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11529 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 23430 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 20570 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 20248 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20419 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 22948 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28507 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40343 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 18043 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 12549 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 10469 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 16487 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 6034 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11529 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 6124 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 23430 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 66791 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 69924 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Kupiansk
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 6124 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 12588 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 43718 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 41341 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 46196 views
Over 1,100 tuberculosis cases recorded in Ukraine in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In November 2025, 1,105 cases of tuberculosis were detected in Ukraine, 261 of which were drug-resistant. 949 people successfully completed treatment.

Over 1,100 tuberculosis cases recorded in Ukraine in November

In November, 1105 cases of tuberculosis were detected in Ukraine, including new episodes, relapses, and other forms of the disease. More than a quarter of patients had drug resistance, and almost a thousand people successfully completed treatment. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In November 2025, 1105 people with tuberculosis (TB) were registered in Ukraine: 

  • 816 new cases* of the disease; 
    • 236 patients with relapse; 
      • 53 - other (among them: people who resumed treatment; patients after an unsuccessful course of treatment; patients with an unknown history of previous treatment). 

        261 people out of the total number had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis. 

        Among 1058 new TB episodes, 979 people with tuberculosis had a pulmonary form of the disease, and 79 had an extrapulmonary form; 796 were male, 262 were female.

        - the report says.

        174 patients were HIV-positive. 

        In November 2025, 949 people recovered from tuberculosis.

        Cuts in US aid could cause millions of new TB cases – study16.09.25, 15:45 • 3947 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Health
        Ministry of Health of Ukraine
        Ukraine