Over 1,100 tuberculosis cases recorded in Ukraine in November

In November, 1105 cases of tuberculosis were detected in Ukraine, including new episodes, relapses, and other forms of the disease. More than a quarter of patients had drug resistance, and almost a thousand people successfully completed treatment. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In November 2025, 1105 people with tuberculosis (TB) were registered in Ukraine:

816 new cases* of the disease;

236 patients with relapse;

53 - other (among them: people who resumed treatment; patients after an unsuccessful course of treatment; patients with an unknown history of previous treatment).

261 people out of the total number had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

Among 1058 new TB episodes, 979 people with tuberculosis had a pulmonary form of the disease, and 79 had an extrapulmonary form; 796 were male, 262 were female. - the report says.

174 patients were HIV-positive.

In November 2025, 949 people recovered from tuberculosis.

