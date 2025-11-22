$42.150.06
Ukrainians to receive 850,000 rapid tests for hepatitis B and C screening

Kyiv • UNN

 72 views

Medical Procurement of Ukraine has purchased over 850,000 rapid tests for hepatitis B and C, which will be distributed to the regions by the end of November. Screening for hepatitis B and C markers is included in 13 packages of the Medical Guarantees Program, allowing Ukrainians to receive this service free of charge.

Ukrainians to receive 850,000 rapid tests for hepatitis B and C screening

Another shipment of test systems for detecting markers of viral hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), purchased by Medical Procurements of Ukraine (MPU) with funds from the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025, will be distributed to the regions by the end of November. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

In particular, this refers to more than 445,000 rapid tests for hepatitis B and more than 413,000 for hepatitis C.

It is noted that in order to ensure access to testing for viral hepatitis B and C, the state centrally procures test systems annually, which are then transferred to a wide network of healthcare facilities across the country. This allows for screening to be carried out in conditions as close as possible to the patient.

In addition, screening for hepatitis B and C markers is included in 13 packages of the Medical Guarantees Program, which is funded by the state. Therefore, every Ukrainian can receive this service free of charge.

- reported the Ministry of Health.

To do this, it is enough to contact your family doctor or any healthcare facility that conducts testing.

Every sixth infection is untreatable with antibiotics: Ministry of Health's advice on how to stop the spread of resistant bacteria18.11.25, 09:40 • 2838 views

Testing is carried out by both primary care physicians and specialists: infectious disease specialists, narcologists, phthisiatricians, and others.

The agency reminded that it is important to be tested for viral hepatitis B and C at least once in a lifetime.

A person remains at risk until they know their hepatitis status, as the disease often runs asymptomatically for years, while gradually affecting the liver. Timely detection of the disease significantly increases the chances of effective treatment and prevention of complications.

- the post states.

People who use dental, cosmetology, or tattooing services, or other medical and non-medical procedures where contact with blood is possible, should be tested annually.

For reference

Hepatitis is a viral inflammatory liver disease. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses: types A, B, C, D, E. Viral hepatitis is dangerous because it can lead to the development of serious complications, cause disease outbreaks, and widespread disease. Hepatitis B and C viruses cause chronic disease in hundreds of millions of people worldwide and are the most common cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Recall

122,900 doses of vaccine against viral hepatitis B have been delivered to Ukraine for free vaccination of children according to the Vaccination Calendar. The supply was carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Gavi, and UNICEF.

Remote learning in schools, closed cafes, and tourist ban: a village in Zakarpattia region introduces strict quarantine due to a repeat outbreak of hepatitis A17.11.25, 14:34 • 7283 views

Vita Zelenetska

