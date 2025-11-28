After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko

After the war, Ukraine will have about 5-6 million veterans and their family members. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the relevant forecasts after a meeting with representatives of the Coalition of Veteran Public Organizations, UNN reports.

According to her, that is why veteran policy must be organically integrated into all spheres of life.

Ukraine is the first state to build a holistic veteran policy during the war, not after its end. This requires decisions based on the real experience of our defenders and their families. - said the head of government.

She spoke about the further steps of the Cabinet of Ministers in this direction:

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with veteran NGOs, will hold discussions with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy regarding proposals in the areas of health and employment;

separately, we will address the issue of access to driving license exams for veterans with disabilities after training in barrier-free driving schools - with the involvement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Our goal is for every veteran, every female veteran, and their family to feel effective state support: in medicine, education, work, social services, and everyday life," Svyrydenko summarized.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine simplified the procedure for obtaining a new combatant certificate in case of its loss or theft. The procedure for obtaining a certificate for servicemen released from captivity has also been simplified.

