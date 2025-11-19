Over the week, 109,000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, more than half of the patients are children
Kyiv • UNN
Last week, 109,645 cases of ARVI and COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, of which 62,698 were among children. The incidence rate did not exceed the epidemic threshold in any region.
Last week, 109,645 cases of acute respiratory viral infections were registered in Ukraine, 62,698 of which were among children. According to official data, 1,584 children and 2,712 adults were hospitalized, and all patients received the necessary medical care. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Doctors emphasize that the incidence rate has not exceeded the epidemic threshold in any region, and the overall situation remains stable.
The agency also reminds that free COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout Ukraine: adults can get vaccinated at their family doctor, and children at their family doctor or pediatrician.
Over 122,000 hepatitis B vaccines arrived in Ukraine for free vaccination of children06.11.25, 15:15 • 2424 views