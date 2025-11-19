Over the week, 109,000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, more than half of the patients are children

$42.090.03
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7314 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 8036 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10937 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 14017 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20369 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17785 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16075 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18739 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
November 19, 08:21 AM
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36078 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
November 19, 08:06 AM
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
November 19, 05:59 AM
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
November 19, 07:35 AM
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
November 19, 08:10 AM
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
11:26 AM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4320 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
November 19, 08:06 AM
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36074 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:42 AM
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36241 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
November 18, 04:06 PM
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
November 18, 04:02 PM
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
November 18, 10:16 AM
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
November 18, 10:02 AM
Over the week, 109,000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, more than half of the patients are children

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Last week, 109,645 cases of ARVI and COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, of which 62,698 were among children. The incidence rate did not exceed the epidemic threshold in any region.

Over the week, 109,000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, more than half of the patients are children

Last week, 109,645 cases of acute respiratory viral infections were registered in Ukraine, 62,698 of which were among children. According to official data, 1,584 children and 2,712 adults were hospitalized, and all patients received the necessary medical care. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Doctors emphasize that the incidence rate has not exceeded the epidemic threshold in any region, and the overall situation remains stable. 

The agency also reminds that free COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout Ukraine: adults can get vaccinated at their family doctor, and children at their family doctor or pediatrician.

Over 122,000 hepatitis B vaccines arrived in Ukraine for free vaccination of children
06.11.25, 15:15

Stepan Haftko

Health
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Ukraine